City Council hears plans for potential events center, hotel complex

Buy Now The Municipal Building’s main sign is pictured Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne City Council members met Friday with two companies to discuss the potential development of an events center and hotel complex in Cheyenne.

The proposal, presented by investment firm ERES Capital and 307 Land Development, would put the complex on a 39-acre piece of city-owned land located off of Windmill Road behind Menard’s. The companies proposed leasing that land from the city, which would require a public-private partnership.

Otherwise, it would be a largely private project, ERES Capital’s Pete Dordick said during Friday’s council work session.

While the planning process is still in its early stages, Dordick said the purpose of the presentation was to gauge the interest of the council so they can move forward with design and find funding sources for the project.

The planned development would include a 4,000-seat events center, a Hyatt hotel with about 140 rooms, and the potential for restaurants, retail shops and entertainment, such as a bowling alley.

Dordick compared the potential complex to the Budweiser Center in Loveland, Colorado, though Cheyenne’s version would have fewer seats than Loveland’s 7,200. However, Dordick said, Cheyenne’s development would also include more meeting space.

The companies were “pleasantly surprised” by the demand they said Hyatt found in a feasibility study it conducted, which showed the city was about 3,700 seats short for conventions and conferences, and that, in 2019, the city was at about 80% capacity for hotels.

“You are severely under-hoteled,” Dordick said.

Dordick acknowledged that there was a lot of work to do: He said the companies “took some wild guesses” on funding sources for the project, but said they are clear on how much they expect the project to cost and what they’ll receive in revenues from it.

“These deals are very difficult – we have a lot of constituents to keep in mind,” Dordick said, adding that one of the reasons developments like this fail is because of lack of transparency with residents.

At this point, the project would be completed in March 2024, according to a timeline presented by the companies.

Dordick said 307 Land Development had been looking to develop a similar project on a different piece of land, and ERES Capital was later approached by 307 and Hyatt about co-developing the complex.

When asked by Council President Jeff White why the location for the project had moved from the Sweetgrass development, Dordick said the area south of East College Drive was “too remote” and lacked access to restaurants and shops, and that the complex would have suffered from a dearth of traffic.

During the work session, City Council members Michelle Aldrich and Tom Segrave expressed support for the proposed project.

“I think that this is a huge opportunity for our community and for the members of our community, as well as our surrounding cities. I think that there’s a huge demand,” Aldrich said. “... There’s a huge need in our state for there to be locations other than Casper and Gillette for big events to happen. ... Obviously, we need more information in order to be able to make a decision, but I’m always about looking at the numbers and seeing if we can make it work, if it’s feasible for both us and for you to enter into a partnership.”

Segrave echoed Aldrich’s thoughts, adding that he’d like to see Cheyenne Frontier Days somehow involved in the project.

“Seems like something that would really help the community, both from the event standpoint, as well as potential tax revenue,” he said.

In an interview after the work session, Mayor Patrick Collins emphasized the importance of “the taxpayers who own that property” getting returns from the development.

“(For the developers,) there has to be enough money that can come out of this project to pay off. ... But from my perspective, this is land owned by the city, and so we have an obligation to make sure that we have a return on investment for that property,” the mayor said.

Collins said he plans to bring a resolution to the City Council at a future June meeting and give council members a chance to weigh in on the proposal and plan for community input.