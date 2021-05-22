'Is this going to be permanent?': Norman residents live with long haul COVID symptoms

Shay Offenburger didn’t lose her sense of smell all at once.

Instead, the sense that once allowed her to distinguish between a sandwich and a dirty diaper faded into nonexistence over several days after Offenburger’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

“If I really tried to smell, it was sort of there, it was almost like when you have a cold,” she said. ”It took about two days to get to the point of not being able to identify any individual smells or tastes. I didn’t just wake up one day and have no ability whatsoever.”

Shay Offenburger is one of many Oklahomans suffering from long term Covid-19 issues. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript) Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

While Offenburger tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 6, her smell still hasn’t returned to normal — in her case, the virus has warped the sense in a stomach-turning way.

“All garbage cans and poop smell exactly the same: Like deli meat,” said Offenburger, a secretary at the cardiovascular ICU at Norman Regional Health System, “which makes it super hard to eat a sandwich or wrap.”

Recent studies show that one in four COVID-19 patients have long-haul side effects regardless of the severity of their original fight with COVID-19. The study showed that 27-33% of people with long-haul COVID-19 symptoms did not need to be hospitalized.

Long haul symptoms are not uncommon for healthcare workers who contract COVID-19. According to a study, one in 10 healthcare workers who had a mild case of COVID-19 end up having lasting symptoms.

Losing a key sense like smell poses many challenges and indirectly causes other health problems. In Offenburger’s case, losing smell led to a loss in appetite because food was no longer appealing, she said.

“If taste were a shade of color, with bold being full taste, I would say I taste pastels,” she said. “It’s there, it just isn’t very strong.”

The most common long term side effect of COVID-19 doctors at Norman Regional Health System see is extreme fatigue, said Dr. Christopher Parker, a pulmonologist at NRHS.

“A lot of times they come to me complaining of shortness of breath, but really what they’re describing is just that they don’t have the energy to [breathe],” Parker said. “... It’s not always the people that had the severe symptoms that were hospitalized that have [long-haul symptoms] … we see that people who had even very mild COVID-19, people who simply lost the sense of smell and that was the only symptom. Well, sometimes that loss lingers for quite a long time.”

More severe cases of COVID-19 cause more severe cases of long-haul symptoms that range from permanent lung scarring to, as previously mentioned, prolonged fatigue.

“What we do know about COVID is it creates a pretty profound inflammatory cascade, so it basically starts a domino effect,” Parker said. “For some people, the immune system overreacts to the presence of COVID — that goes into people that end up in the ICU on ventilators are really sick and just barely scraping by to survive.”

Norman resident Lisa Meyer, whose entire family got COVID-19 at the same time, said long-haul symptoms have stayed with her and her husband.

“Our daughter had minor symptoms and was over it in a few days,” Meyer said. “My husband had all the symptoms and the brunt of COVID lasted about three weeks for him, and he still has no sense of smell or taste. He has no idea if he will ever get that back because it has been six months.”

Meyer lost both taste and smell, and has only partially regained both, she said. Her illness hit in the middle of her race for the Norman City Council Ward 5 seat.

“The brunt of my COVID symptoms lasted about five or six weeks,” she said. “ It was not an easy experience, but we have lost friends to COVID-19. I am also asthmatic and it never went down in my lungs. So even though it was hard having COVID, I do feel pretty lucky at my age that it did not put me in the hospital and I didn’t lose my life.”

Since COVID-19 intensely attacks the lungs and pulmonary system, oftentimes extreme and permanent scarring comes from the coronavirus.

“A lot of times, some people actually never knew they had COVID, and they’re getting a CT of their belly for something else and they’re like, ‘Oh, you’ve got these ground glass opacities.’ and it actually turns out that they were infected with COVID they have the antibodies and everything,” Parker said. “That damage though doesn’t always resolve, so it can lead to scarring in the lungs. Especially the people who ended up on ventilators — it’s almost impossible for them to not have long term scarring.”

This scarring leaves people more vulnerable to future infections like pneumonia and other lower respiratory infections, Parker said. Physicians at NRHS monitor scarring and other effects in COVID-19 patients at a post-COVID-19 recovery program, which allows them to to watch COVID-19 patients and help them cope with long term side effects.

“This program is meant to encompass every aspect that could affect someone with COVID,” Dr. Sergio Garcia, a pulmonologist with Norman Regional’s Pulmonary Clinic, said in a press release. “It’s crucial to treat the pulmonary complications, but it also affects other areas like the cardiac system and it can cause emotional or psychological issues that are often neglected, but need to be addressed.”

As she faces the long term unknowns of COVID-19 recovery, Offenburger faces a simple question and recurring worry: Will I ever get better?

“It’s frustrating because there’s so little that we know about the long term effects,” she said. “Is this going to be permanent? Because when you think about it, it’s not like my taste buds got damaged — it’s all nerve related. So, did it cause permanent nerve damage? Am I ever going to get that back? Is that something that I can retrain my brain to do?”

Despite the lingering issues and questions, Offenburger said she still feels lucky.

“Having the perspective of being an employee in a hospital setting, I definitely want people to know that I know that I’m incredibly lucky,” she said. “I could have had it so much worse — if this is all that I end up having to deal with for the rest of my life, that’s fine … there are so many people who have way worse long term effects than I do, and I do know that I’m definitely one of the lucky ones.”

People can self-refer and schedule an appointment with NRHS’ clinic at 405-515-4888.