China on Thursday accused the United States of "holding hostage" the right of athletes to participate in the Winter Olympics after Washington warned Beijing would use the Games to hide human rights abuses. The run-up to the Games, due to be held early 2022 in Beijing, is being dominated by politics. Human rights groups and some US politicians have urged a boycott, pointing to China's mass internment of ethnic minorities in the western region of Xinjiang and other allegations of abuse. The United States warned Wednesday that Beijing was poised to use the Games to whitewash alleged rights abuses.