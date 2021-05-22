newsbreak-logo
What to Watch on Saturday: 48 Hours reports on a millionaire’s deadly treasure hunt

By Brooke Cain
CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

A Predator Returns (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a teen takes matters into her own hands when a man who’s posing as a shark researcher becomes obsessed with her. Critter Fixers: Country Vets (9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) - We get the Season 2 premiere of...

