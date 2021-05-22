The Flash: Jordan Fisher Revealed As Impulse

The Flash Season 7 continues with its 10th episode, “Family Matters Part 1.” In the previous episode, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with the Speed Force’s (Michelle Harrison) betrayal. Wanting to put an end to the Forces through time travel, Barry asks for Timeless Wells’s (Tom Cavanagh) help. Iris and Team Citizen decide to take a different approach, which leads them to a dangerous situation. Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamala (Victoria Park) talk about their future. In “Family Matters, Part 1,” Psych (Ennis Esmer) goes on a rampage and hunts down those that have wronged him in the past. Barry tries to train Alexa (Sara Garcia) to use her powers as Fuerza in order to take down the Speed Force. Deon (Christian Magby) teams up with the Speed Force to take down the other Forces. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) makes a big decision upon discovering Kristen Kramer’s (Carmen Moore) plans for metahumans.