The Flash: Jordan Fisher Revealed As Impulse

By Matt McGloin
cosmicbook.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC and The CW offer a first look at Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen, aka Impulse, coming to The Flash TV series. "Already having the time of my life," Fisher posted on Instagram and includes a behind-the-scenes look at himself as the character adding, "Just so amped I can post BTS now."

cosmicbook.news
