Prince Harry has spoken about the night Meghan Markle told him “the practicalities of how she was going to end her life” while she was six months pregnant with son Archie.Speaking with Oprah Winfrey as part of the duke’s new Apple TV+ docuseries titled: The Me You Can’t See, Harry spoke candidly about how he and his wife decided to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and the role of both “traditional and social media” in vilifying Meghan.On the night in question, the couple were due to attend the Royal Albert Hall for...