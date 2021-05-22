These 25 Mission: Impossible Secrets Are Yours If You Choose to Accept Them

Sometimes the simplest solution is the best. This is not one of those cases. Just a year after he unveiled the world’s most insane animal obstacle course, former NASA engineer Mark Rober is back at it again with the Backyard Squirrel Maze 2.0. After several failed attempts to keep squirrels out of his bird-feeder, the astute handyman set to work on building a contraption designed at testing the mental fortitutde of his four-legged friends. In his 2020 clip, the YouTube star showed off his eight-part Ninja-Warrior-inspired course, which saw his neighbourhood squirrel’s traversing “The Bridge of Instability”, “The Maze of 1,000 Corridors”, “The Pitchfork Tumblers of Treachery”, “The Homewrecker”, “The Slinky Bridge of Deception”, “The Tourist Trap”, “The Quad Steps of Great Elevation” and “The Orbital Assist Platform”. This time around, Rober’s Squirel Maze takes things to all new heights.