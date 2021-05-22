newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
United States Navy

These 25 Mission: Impossible Secrets Are Yours If You Choose to Accept Them

wvli927.com
 4 days ago

Much like the U.S. Navy’s top gun pilot known as Maverick, Ethan Hunt of the Impossible Mission Force can’t be tamed. Every time you look, he’s jumping off a building, scaling a…

wvli927.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Navy#U S Navy#Secrets#Time#Maverick#Gun#Accept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Related
Sciencepolitizoom.com

Mike Lindell’s Expert Claims He Hired ‘Mission Impossible-Type Secret Agents’ To Break Into Computer Facilities

I don’t know what this guy Douglas Frank knows about science, but he damn sure doesn’t know anything about law. If what he says is true, he’s confessing that Mike Lindell hired Erik Prince-type mercenaries to commit felony burglary by breaking into “computer facilities” — what? Dominion and Smartmatic? — and he’s also incriminating himself as an accessory after the fact. Jesus take the wheel.
manofmany.com

Former NASA Engineer’s ‘Mission Impossible’ Style Squirrel Maze is Nuts

Sometimes the simplest solution is the best. This is not one of those cases. Just a year after he unveiled the world’s most insane animal obstacle course, former NASA engineer Mark Rober is back at it again with the Backyard Squirrel Maze 2.0. After several failed attempts to keep squirrels out of his bird-feeder, the astute handyman set to work on building a contraption designed at testing the mental fortitutde of his four-legged friends. In his 2020 clip, the YouTube star showed off his eight-part Ninja-Warrior-inspired course, which saw his neighbourhood squirrel’s traversing “The Bridge of Instability”, “The Maze of 1,000 Corridors”, “The Pitchfork Tumblers of Treachery”, “The Homewrecker”, “The Slinky Bridge of Deception”, “The Tourist Trap”, “The Quad Steps of Great Elevation” and “The Orbital Assist Platform”. This time around, Rober’s Squirel Maze takes things to all new heights.
Healthempoweredsustenance.com

“Do You Accept Pharma As Your Lord and Savior?”

Behind the Scenes of Covid Vaccines: A Guide for Truth-Seekers (free download) The are a lot of magnet-on-vaccine-location is well-documented, but is reported as “disinformation”. Notice: It seems you have Javascript disabled in your Browser. In order to submit a comment to this post, please write this code along with...
MilitaryWAR HISTORY ONLINE

A Humble Hero: Man Revealed As Hero When His Medals Are Discovered

We often see stories of valor, bravery, and medal ceremonies for members of the armed forces, on television and on the news, past or present. It is an accepted fact that bravery must be rewarded, and the recipient should be praised. Rightfully so, as the difficult actions of heroes have carved the world we live in and the freedoms we enjoy, and that should be celebrated. However, not all heroes consider themselves one, or want to be praised.
Aerospace & Defensemaritime-executive.com

USS Ford Prepares for Shock Trials

The first-in-class carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is ramping up towards a series of shock trials designed to test her systems for resilience and survivability in combat. The U.S. Navy carries out the dramatic experiments - typically conducted as a set of three explosive "shots" of increasing intensity and proximity - for each new class of surface combatants.
Ocean County, NJthesandpaper.net

Honor Our Vets as We Mark War on Terrorism Milestone

Like so many other memorable days in history, most of us remember where we were and what we were doing when news arrived that the U.S. military had tracked down and eliminated terrorist kingpin Osama bin Laden. A full 10 years later, as we prepare to honor our U.S. veterans on Memorial Day, I ask all of our residents to join with me and pay special tribute to Navy SEAL Team Six and all of the men and women who helped find and destroy a force of evil in the world.
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

A nod to Raye Montague, the Little Rock native who the U.S. Navy calls their “hidden figure”

Raye Jean Jordan Montague was many things during her lifetime. She was an engineer with the U.S. Navy during a time before those doors began opening for women. She was an education advocate and a mentor. She was, her son tells us, a loving mother, a caring daughter, and completely devoted to her family. She also happened to be born Black during the Jim Crow era in Little Rock, a position that meant she had to fight for education and career opportunities that segregation denied her.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Air Force Might Retire Older F-35 Stealth Fighters

The U.S. Air Force might look to retire some older F-35s in its fleet rather than pay for costly upgrades, according to Lieutenant General S. Clinton Hinote, the Air Force’s deputy chief of staff for strategy, integration, and requirements. Lt. Gen. Hinote was referring specifically to those F-35s used for...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman shares tip she learned from police officer dad which saved her from ‘hotel attack’

A Canadian woman has shared a safety tip on TikTok that might have saved her during the “scariest experience of her life” a few years ago.Josie Bowers, 19, a former Cerleten University student, said in a series of TikTok videos that when she was 15 and was on vacation in Maryland with her family, someone tried to get into her hotel room at the Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites.In a clip shared on Sunday, she described the incident that took place in 2017, saying: “I was staying in Ocean City, at the Hilton, right there on the waterfront,...