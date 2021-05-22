Ammika Harris' Casual Look Impresses Her Fans

Peter Bergman (Jack): “At first, I was definitely a little intimidated by Peter because I knew who he was — who doesn’t? — and I heard from everybody how amazing he is. When we met, he immediately put me at ease because he was so welcoming and nice, and right away gave advice about how the show worked, because every show is different. He took me under his wing and made it a safe space for me. He did mention that he had watched me on B&B and that made me feel wonderful. I’m very prepared when I come to any set. I’ve worked with a wide range of people in different genres and there are some who show up and choose to work it out as you’re actually filming, as opposed to actually being ready to play. So, it’s great when I get to set that Peter’s ready to run our stuff and explore different things because we’ve already put in our own work. Once we get together, it’s really about finding the different nuances. It’s very refreshing to work with such a talented and professional actor.”