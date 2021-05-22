Summer Lovin’ at Cedar Creek Lake with Three Waterfront Homes
If you think about it, many of our greatest childhood memories involve water. Cooling off with the sprinkler or the Slip n Slide in the backyard on a sweltering July day… Meeting up with friends at the community pool to play Marco Polo or Minnows Across the Water ‘til your pruny skin just about fell off… Or if you were really fortunate, receiving a coveted overnight invitation from some lucky duck whose family had a lakehouse and a mind to take you tubing, skiing, jet skiing, wakeboarding, deck jumping, sailing, kayaking and/or fishing, before returning you home to your parents exhausted and crispy on Sunday afternoon.candysdirt.com