newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Summer Lovin’ at Cedar Creek Lake with Three Waterfront Homes

By Shelby Skrhak
Posted by 
CandysDirt
CandysDirt
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you think about it, many of our greatest childhood memories involve water. Cooling off with the sprinkler or the Slip n Slide in the backyard on a sweltering July day… Meeting up with friends at the community pool to play Marco Polo or Minnows Across the Water ‘til your pruny skin just about fell off… Or if you were really fortunate, receiving a coveted overnight invitation from some lucky duck whose family had a lakehouse and a mind to take you tubing, skiing, jet skiing, wakeboarding, deck jumping, sailing, kayaking and/or fishing, before returning you home to your parents exhausted and crispy on Sunday afternoon.

candysdirt.com
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Polo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinkler#Jet Skiing#Southern Water#Water Skiing#Vacation Home#The Slip N Slide#Homes Sold#Spanish#Asap#Cedar Creek Lake#Waterfront#Area Lakes#Lakeview#Kayaking#Vacation Rentals#North Texas#Sunsets#Wide Open Water#Tubing#Granite Countertops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Politicsthemonitor.net

The Library at Cedar Creek Lake reopens

Boasting new carpet, flooring office furniture, which is still on back order, the staff at the library has never stopped answering the phones to assist the community. The library is heavily relied on by the community for many needs and is one of very few in the area that remained open during COVID.
Real Estatecircaoldhouses.com

Waterfront Victorian Home on 5.4 Acres

Waterfront Victorian Home on 5.4 Acres! Perched atop a hill overlooking the Clyde River & Lanark Village, youll find this masterpiece from the mid 19th century. Just 15 mins from Perth! 600ft of waterfront. Example of excellent 1800s craftsmanship, w/ 11 ceilings throughout, fireplaces in every rm on the main lvl, & a wrap-around porch. On the main lvl youll find a grand staircase, & huge family rm to your left adjoining the formal dining rm. On the right youll find an opulent parlour w/ wall-to-wall bookshelf harbouring a secret passageway! Upstairs youll notice grand arching doors w/ stained glass leading to a separate suite w/ full bthrm, bdrm, & extra set of stairs. On the other side there are 3 lg bdrms & 3 full bthrms; 2 were recently remodeled. A separate 2 storey outbuilding offers a workshop wired w/ its own 200 amp service, loft & 2 car garage. Backing onto golf course for optimal privacy. Come experience the rich history of this one-of-a-kind estate! 24hrs irrevocable. (24478206)
Carbondale, ILKFVS12

Poplar Camp Beach at Cedar Lake to open for 2021 season

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Poplar Camp Beach at Cedar Lake is set to open for the 2021 season on Friday, May 28. The beach will be open Wednesday through Sunday through Labor Day weekend. Weekday hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend and holiday hours are from 9:30...
New Fairfield, CTPosted by
i95 ROCK

Ethan’s Pontoon Tour of Candlewood Lake Waterfront

One of our favorite activities while cruising Candlewood Lake is admiring the big beautiful homes that occupy Candlewood Lake's waterfront. Mindy and I have owned a boat on Connecticut's largest lake for the last 34 years, and we love inviting friends out for our cocktail dinner cruises. We like to call it our 'yoga.'
Ely, MNboreal.org

Three summer residences destroyed in fire on Burntside Lake near Ely

Three summer residences and an outbuilding were destroyed in an early morning fire on Waters Island on Burntside Lake near Ely, the Northland FireWire reports. The Northland FireWire reports the fire was reported around 5:15 Sunday morning, and that two residents were treated for possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries...
Rockwall, TXPosted by
CandysDirt

A Cornucopia of Color in This Lake Ray Hubbard Home

This week’s Inwood Home of the Week is a colorful Lake Ray Hubbard beauty listed by Shelbie McKenzie of Coldwell Banker Realty Rockwall. Why do I say colorful?. This Mark Molthan Custom Home sits on more than a quarter-acre lot that backs up to a greenbelt overlooking Lake Ray Hubbard. Green, blue, and all shades of orange — those are the colors you’ll take in while sitting on the oversized patio and second-story deck, looking towards the lake.
Lifestyletownandcountrymag.com

Is this the loveliest retreat on Lake Como?

If you’ve never woken up to panoramic views across Lake Como without even getting out of bed, or waved at George Clooney while you have breakfast, then clearly, you haven’t been to Villa Lario. Tucked away between the cliffs in a secluded spot on the eastern side of Lake Como – incidentally directly opposite Casa Clooney – Villa Lario is the newest luxury hotel on the lake, and quite possibly the loveliest. Housed in a 19th-century palazzo that has been meticulously restored and transformed into an oasis of complete tranquility, the hotel is set right on the waterfront surrounded by several acres of manicured gardens. Best of all? Villa Lario feels much less like a five-star hotel and rather like a fabulous private house, meaning guests feel immediately at home.
Travelatlantarealestateforum.com

Live on Lake Lanier With a Harcrest Home

Buy a home at Lake Lanier with Harcrest Homes and enjoy a permanent staycation along the lakeshore. Georgia’s premier swimming hole complements the area’s houses which feature luxurious amenities and open styling. Resort accommodations will pale in comparison to Harcrest Homes’ custom-built home plans and experienced team members. Make life...
Lifestylethemainemag.com

On the Water: Lake Life

There’s no shortage of bodies of water in Maine, so it helps to know where to go—and that depends on what you want to do when you’re out there. These are our favorite lakes to explore by boat, but we know there are many more we didn’t include. Do you have a favorite? For the chance to be included in an online roundup of reader ideas, write to us at [email protected] about where you love to get out on the water.
Queen Creek, AZpinalcentral.com

Summer hours to begin at Queen Creek Botanical Garden

QUEEN CREEK — Summer hours begin June 1 at Queen Creek Botanical Gardens. Throughout the warm summer months, the garden will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Twilight hours of 6 to 9 p.m. will be offered on weekends for those with a reservation. Set...
TravelPosted by
The Meadville Tribune

Woodcock Creek Lake Park camping season weekends only

WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — The 2021 camping season at Woodcock Creek Lake Park will be on a weekend-only basis from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, which operates the park and recreation area at Woodcock Creek Lake, made the announcement Thursday. The other big...
Spring Creek, NVElko Daily Free Press

Spring Creek Marina gears up for summer

SPRING CREEK – Refreshed, restored and revitalized are some of the words to describe the Spring Creek Marina as it continues to transform into a family-friendly recreation spot in rural Nevada. Plans to bring a clean swimming area, a water park and new fishing facilities are to be implemented in...
Boston, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Waterfront Retreat on Lake Winnipesaukee

We're not sure what the best part of this home is: the mountain views, the private sugar sand beach, or the smart home technology found inside. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price:$4,200,000. Size: 5,156 square feet. Bedrooms: 5.
Monclova, OHToledo Blade

Feature Home: Stoney Creek

Located in the pristine surroundings of what was once the Jaquette Farm in Monclova is Stoney Creek development. This 115-acre site provides over eight acres of a wooded preserve and is enhanced with a nature walking trail. The 55-and-older community also will feature a clubhouse, pool, pickleball courts, and striking views of the large lake which wraps through the property. The secluded lake will also accommodate the use of electric boats that residents of nearby communities have grown to love.
Lewisville, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

New Lake Homes Realty agent to specialize in Lewisville Lake, other waterfront properties

Lake Homes Realty gained a new brokerage agent who will specialize in lake homes on and around Lewisville Lake, among other lakefront properties, the company announced Monday. Shervett Anderson, who has over a decade of experience in the industry, recently moved her license to Lake Homes. She will specialize in properties on and around Eagle Mountain Lake, Lake Ray Hubbard and Lewisville Lake.