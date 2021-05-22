Here are some tips on how to grow a culinary herb garden

Culinary herbs are plants grown for flavoring food. Many herbs grow successfully in Oklahoma gardens. If you love to garden and love to cook, culinary herbs are ideal for you. You should have no trouble finding culinary herb transplants in garden centers and nurseries right now. They are generally easy to grow, with a few exceptions. The general culture of herb plants is quite similar to both vegetables and flowers. Suitable soil, sun exposure, mulching, irrigation and plant spacing should be followed.