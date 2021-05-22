Troopers Investigate Robbery of Claymont Area Liquor Store
Claymont – Troopers are investigating a robbery of a Claymont area liquor store that occurred Friday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m., Friday May 21, 2021, at Claymont Liquors located at 2506 Philadelphia Pike, as a female subject confronted a male employee as he was standing behind the counter. The suspect was armed with an unknown type handgun and demanded money. The clerk complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect fled out of the store and ran northbound. The store employee was not injured in the incident.dsp.delaware.gov