Troopers Investigate Robbery of Claymont Area Liquor Store

Dover, DE – Delaware State Police investigators are conducting a homicide investigation that occurred Friday night in the Rodney Village area. On Friday, May 15, 2021, at 5:42 p.m., troopers responded to Uplift Barber Shop located at 1534 Governors Avenue for a reported shooting. The investigation determined a 23-year-old male of Dover was a patron in the barbershop when an unknown male suspect entered the business’s front door and fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him in the upper torso before fleeing on foot. There were other individuals in the barer shop during the incident, but no one else was struck or injured.