Tempe, AZ

Loop 101 northbound closed at Elliot

azdot.gov
 4 days ago

PHOENIX – The northbound lanes of Loop 101 are closed at Elliot Road in Tempe, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash. Traffic must exit at Elliot, but can also get right back on the freeway there. Motorists are advised to expect delays...

azdot.gov
