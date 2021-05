As much as it's empowering to belt "I am titanium" when Sia's hit song comes on, it doesn't necessarily mean that you want to be ingesting titanium, right?. Unfortunately, you may be getting a hint of titanium in many of the foods you eat, well, more specifically titanium dioxide. A scientific panel created by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) found that this particular additive—which is used in more than 3,000 of your favorite ultra-processed foods—can no longer be considered safe for human consumption.