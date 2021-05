Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) tells Brian Kilmeade that the asylum crisis was largely solved by the Trump Administration and it was the Biden Administration that opened he border and created this new crisis. Cotton takes issue with the terrible messaging of Joe Biden and his administration on vaccines and masks. Cotton believes we should disregard the obviously politicized advice about continuing to wear masks long after they’ve been vaccinated. Cotton is shocked that the Biden Administration is hedging their bets on reopening schools for in person five days a week in the fall. Cotton says if the democrats don’t fully reopen schools by the fall they can kiss the governor’s races in Virginia, New Jersey goodbye.