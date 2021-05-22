Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Florida

SEATTLE — One year after coronavirus upended the globe, it may still be challenging for people to look back at the onset of the pandemic and reflect on how far the U.S. has come in battling COVID-19. "If I think about where we were last May or the last Memorial Day weekend, we were in such a different place from where we are now," said Chloe Bryson-Cahn, an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Washington who was pleasantly surprised that the federal government's roll out of a vaccine has surpassed other nations. "It's really amazing."