The rest of 2021 should be a total treat for fans of movie musicals – there are tons of major stage adaptations on the way, from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, to Dear Evan Hansen. And then there’s a double whammy of all-singing, all-dancing New York-set tales, which each shot on the streets of New York itself – In The Heights, Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s pre-Hamilton musical, and Steven Spielberg’s new take on West Side Story. Both movies shot in the summer of 2019, and were often mere streets apart in the upper Manhattan districts of Washington Heights and Little Dominican Republic.