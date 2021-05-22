newsbreak-logo
The US gets another new airline, its second in one month

By Jim Glab
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoutes: Breeze Airways starts, JetBlue to London, Europe opens, Spirit at OAK + United, Frontier. May 22, 2021Updated: May 22, 2021 4 a.m. In the latest air travel news, the new Breeze Airways finally announces its initial route network and starting date; JetBlue sets an August debut for its long-planned service to London; the European Union gives member states the green light to lift restrictions on international travelers; France targets June 9 and Spain June 7 for reopening to Americans who meet health requirements; U.S. airlines add more domestic flights as passenger demand surges; Spirit Airlines plans new routes from Oakland; Frontier pulls out of LAX; Alaska Airlines eyes Shanghai code-share flights and revives some in-flight services.

