Maria Kanellis Recalls WWE Turning Her Down For A Raise

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Maria Kanellis said that she is looking to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 in January. Here are highlights:. On her and Mike Bennett reuniting with Matt Taven: “It’s like the three stooges all over again. It’s both ridiculous and amazing. I’m hoping that next year, and I’m putting in this into the universe, that we go over Wrestle Kingdom, because that [event] is named after us. I know it’s been around for a while, but they knew that there would be a Kingdom that would make the Wrestle Kingdom. So, I’m hoping to be there in January. Also, I think The Kingdom coming together again will be something special. I don’t think it will be a full-time thing, though. I’m very invested with ROH’s women’s division, and Mike is very invested in moving his singles career forward, and possibly going after the Pure Championship. And, of course, Taven is always gunning for the World Championship. So, we all have our own things happening, but there will be a time when Wrestle Kingdom will be invaded by The Kingdom.”