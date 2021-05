If you’ve been following along with DFB for a while now (or honestly even a few days), you probably know that one of our favorite parts of Disney World is the snacks. Seriously, we’ve made it our JOB to eat our way through Disney World. And, while we’ve had TONS of great snacks, some can cost a pretty penny. So, today we’re talking about the MOST expensive ones and we’ll even touch on why you shouldn’t count them out just because they’re costly!