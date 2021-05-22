World Athletics approves 23 Russians to compete as neutrals

MONACO (AP) — World Athletics has declared 23 Russian track and field athletes eligible to compete under a neutral flag ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Their national federation is under a doping suspension so Russians must apply for “authorized neutral athlete” status after their drug-testing records are vetted. High jumper Mikhail Akimenko and race walker Vasiliy Mizinov — both silver medalists from the 2019 world championships — were among the names on the list released by track’s governing body. A total of 27 Russian athletes have so far been declared eligible to compete internationally in 2021 as neutrals. But no more than 10 will be granted eligibility to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.