METHUEN — Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley is looking for donations of summer fun toys at a "roll thru event" planned for May 22. "Due to COVID-19 restrictions, most of our children have been sitting in front of their computers taking part in their daily lessons. We at FKMV are hoping we can, with your help, make this a fun, healthy and active summer vacation time for all our kids currently in the care of the Lawrence and Haverhill Department of Children and Families," said Larry Giordano, president and founder of the nonprofit.