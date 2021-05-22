newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Netflix's prestige fashion industry drama 'Halston' is highly entertaining trash

By Peter-Astrid Kane
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur appetite for rise-and-fall narratives is absolutely limitless, especially when they involve fabulous costumes, astronomical quantities of drugs and Liza Minnelli. Netflix’s 1970s biopic “Halston” could not deviate less from that script. The show is a rags-to-riches-to-rags story, except the proverbial rags were actually made of ultrasuede, the defining synthetic fiber of discotheque mayhem. Directed by HBO workhorse Daniel Minahan and adapted from Stephen Gaines’ biography “Simply Halston,” the series is a portrait of the brilliant, vicious man who made aspirational fashion possible for generations of American women. Unfulfilled as a hatmaker for Jackie Kennedy, he rose through department store Bergdorf Goodman to become the equal of heavyweights like Yves Saint Laurent, fulfilling postwar America’s thirst for Europhilic culture by day and getting high at Studio 54 by night, until he died in San Francisco of complications from AIDS.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Halston
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Martha Graham
Person
Elsa Peretti
Person
Anjelica Huston
Person
Liza Minnelli
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Industry#Best Drama#American Fashion#Fashion Designer#Real Fashion#Family Drama#Hbo#Hall Oates#Borat#Sf Weekly#San Francisco Pride#Braniff Airways#Jcpenney#Prestige Trash#Iconic Commercials#Fabulous Costumes#Designer Jeans#Episodes#Highbrow Television#Gravitas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionThe Guardian

Netflix series on fashion designer Halston ‘overinflated’, family says

The family of the fashion designer Halston have called a forthcoming Netflix series based on his life “overinflated” and “sensational”. The television series, based on the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, who made American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, is set to be released on Friday.
Designers & Collectionsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Halston' dresses up Ewan McGregor as the fashion icon in an era of excess

"Halston" follows the familiar rise-and-fall structure of cinematic biographies — think "Citizen Kane," only with more sex, better clothes and disco. Yet what really defines this style-over-substance miniseries, other than Ewan McGregor's no-holds-barred performance, are its insights regarding the tension between art and commerce. Spanning three decades in the designer's...
TV & VideosPosted by
WWD

Netflix’s ‘Halston’ Does Not Reflect the Real Halston, His Family Says

Netflix’s new series “Halston” has yet to air, but relatives of the famed designer have made a preemptive strike. Set to debut Friday with Ewan McGregor playing the New York empire-building designer, the biopic has already gained a lot of buzz in fashion and media circles. The quintessential American designer rose from Midwestern roots to global fame with merely one moniker. His understated minimalist designs emboldened women in the 1970s with a newfound freedom that suited the shifting cultural times.
TV & VideosThe Tab

Wild series about rise and fall of fashion designer Halston drops on Netflix this week

It’s one of those shows that seems like it’s been forever in the making, but finally new drama series Halston is being released on Netflix this week. The five-part series is created by Ryan Murphy and stars Ewan McGregor as the late fashion designer, Roy Halston Frowick. It follows his rise to fame in 1970s New York and his high-flying and lavish lifestyle amongst the rich and famous.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Netflix's upcoming biopic series Halston criticised for 'inaccuracies'

The family of late fashion designer Halston have spoken out against the upcoming Netflix biopic series of life, which sees Ewan McGregor take on the titular role. Halston's relatives put out a statement to PR Newswire branding the new series as "inaccurate" and a "fictionalised account" of his life. "The...
MusicComing Soon!

Listen to an Exclusive Track From the Netflix Limited Series Halston

Netflix’s Halston, about the legendary fashion designer, played by Ewan McGregor, is set to premiere globally on the streaming platform on Friday, May 14, but Lakeshore Records has decided to give audiences a little taste of what we can expect from the limited series via an exclusive clip from Nathan Barr’s original score, titled “The End.” You can check out the track in the player below.
Designers & CollectionsFinancial Times

Head over Halston! The fashion drama to watch

From Jackie Kennedy’s blush-pink pillbox hat, which she wore to JFK’s presidential inauguration in 1961, to the off-the-shoulder red dress Bianca Jagger wore to ride into Studio 54 astride a white horse, Roy Halston Frowick’s disco-era designs, beloved by ’70s stars such as Liza Minnelli and Elsa Peretti, have been enshrined in fashion lore. But until recently, the man behind the creations, known mononymously as Halston, has been something of a mysterious figure.
TV & VideosPosted by
WWD

Everything to Know About Netflix’s ‘Halston’ Limited Series

Halston’s iconic career and party life are the subject of Netflix’s latest highly anticipated original series “Halston.”. Produced by Ryan Murphy, the show stars Ewan McGregor as the late fashion designer and follows the icon, known for his classic American sportswear designs, as he skyrocketed to fame in the 1970s and 1980s and his escapades at New York City’s famous Studio 54 nightclub.
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

‘Underground Railroad,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ Finale, ‘Halston’ and ‘Woman in the Window’ on Netflix, Gayle King on the Queen, FX’s ‘Pride’

Oscar winner Barry Jenkins adapts Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning The Underground Railroad in a searing 10-part limited series. A prodigal grandson returns in Blue Bloods’ two-hour season finale. Stars shine on Netflix, as Ewan McGregor brings fashion icon Halston to life, and Amy Adams plays The Woman in the Window in a suspense drama. Gayle King reflects on the long reign of Queen Elizabeth.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Halston: 5 Things To Know About Fashion Icon Ewan McGregor Plays In New Netflix Biopic

Halston, the American fashion designer who had a major impact on the industry in the 70s, is the subject of a new Netflix series. Here’s 5 things to know about him. The name Halston is synonymous with American fashion and New York City nightlife during the disco era — now, the famed fashionista the subject of a new Netflix docu-series. Moulin Rouge star Ewan McGregor stars as the iconic designer in the Ryan Murphy-produced biopic, which follows the life of the eccentric fashion powerhouse. Before watching the new series, learn more about who Halston was.
Beauty & FashionDerrick

What to stream: 'Halston' and films that explore the fashion world

The Ryan Murphy-produced, Daniel Minahan-directed series “Halston” swanned onto Netflix this past weekend, bringing a much needed dose of '70s-style glamour and debauchery, through which one can certainly live vicariously. Ewan McGregor stars as the mononymous titular designer, whose Ultrasuede dresses and elegantly-draped jumpsuits and gowns defined American accessible glamour, and whose ‘70s-style vices were second to none.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Krysta Rodriguez Is the Perfect Choice to Play Liza Minnelli in Netflix's Halston

Netflix's miniseries Halston follows the wild life of the eponymous designer, and as any fashion fans know, you can't talk about Halston without talking about his even more famous BFF and muse, Liza Minnelli! The fashionable duo had their lives and careers intertwined for decades: Minnelli inspired many of Halston's design choices, while he helped her craft her now-iconic image. Even to this day, Minnelli remains one of the most loyal defenders of her friend's legacy.