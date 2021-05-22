newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Food, shelter, beatings: Border city divided over migrants

By RENATA BRITO, BERNAT ARMANGUÉ - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

CEUTA, Spain (AP) — Residents of Spain’s multiethnic city of Ceuta are used to being in the news every time the fragile alliance between Madrid and Rabat shakes up. But when relations hit a two-decade low this week over Spain’s help to one of Morocco’s top enemies, “Ceutis” confronted the sudden arrival of thousands of African migrants with sympathy, concern and in some cases outright hostility. The arrival of 8,000 migrants in just 48 hours in a city of 85,000 was more than the result of strained relations between allies. It was a reminder of the sheer inequality between the two sides — the GDP in Spain is 10 times higher.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beatings#Morocco#Madrid#Gdp#Ceuta#Ap#Ceuta#African Migrants#Hostility#Allies#Rabat#Strained Relations#Gdp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
WGAU

Spain offers to speak for Morocco at EU amid migration spat

MADRID — (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday that Spain is an ally of Morocco, and Madrid will defend both countries' common interests at the European Union, in remarks that came a week after bilateral relations dipped to a decades-old low over migration and Western Sahara. Spain has...
Immigrationwcn247.com

Migrants with children sleep rough in Bosnia border village

BOSANSKA BOJNA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Dozens of migrant families with small children have been sleeping rough in a village by Bosnia’s border with Croatia while looking for a chance to cross and move on toward Western Europe. People fleeing war and poverty in their countries in the Middle East, Africa or Asia are staying in small tents and abandoned houses with no running water or electricity. The village, the Bosanska Bojna, was all but emptied during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia. Many houses remain unoccupied or badly damaged. Bosnian authorities want the migrants to stay in asylum-seeker camps and have banned delivery of humanitarian aid to makeshift settlements.
ImmigrationBBC

Ceuta migrants: The photos that captured Spain's attention

Photos have been shared in Spain showing the human side of the migrant crisis in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta this week. Some 8,000 people including children swam or waded around the border fence to enter Spanish territory from Morocco. Thousands were later returned to Morocco. 'I said goodbye...
ImmigrationHuman Rights Watch

Nordic Countries: Repatriate Nationals from Northeast Syria

Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden should promptly repatriate their nationals unlawfully held in life-threatening conditions in northeast Syria, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the four governments today. The 164 Nordic nationals include up to 114 children, more than half under age 6. The Nordic detainees are among...
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Mexico Planning to Build Shelters for Unaccompanied Migrant Minors Trying to Enter the U.S.

Mexico’s child welfare agency is working to establish 17 shelters for Central American migrant minors, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Shelters will open along the southern and northern Mexican borders as an increasing number of minors are arriving from Central America, the AP reported. Mexico’s child welfare agency will likely convert existing daycares and other facilities to temporarily house migrant minors.
WorldBirmingham Star

Ethiopia shuns China-backed consortium in favour of US

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], May 23 (ANI): Washington has gained a major victory in its push to challenge Beijing's economic influence around the world as a US-backed consortium beat another financed by China in a closely watched telecommunications auction in Ethiopia. According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Ethiopia said on...
Brooks County, TXhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Migrants still face deadly perils north of border

Many migrants have died in a stretch of land in Brooks County, Texas, about 70 miles north of the border. There, migrants risk walking through rough terrain with little water or food. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
Immigrationyournewsnet.com

Border Businessman Addresses "Vulnerable" Migrants

A businessman on the US-Mexico border says he wants to see more done for the “particularly vulnerable” migrants. He sees them up close at his workplace. This business repurposes discarded clothing and re-sells it for a good profit. Business has been good this year. Oh yeah, it also operates right on the US-Mexico border - literally on the wall - it was put up behind the building last year.
WorldInternational Business Times

Mali Strongman Ousts Transitional Leaders As France Warns Of Sanctions

Mali's strongman on Tuesday pushed out leaders tasked with steering the return to civilian rule following a coup, as former colonial power France warned it could lead a charge to impose sanctions against the regime. Assimi Goita, who headed a junta which seized power less than 10 months ago, said...
U.S. Politicstopwirenews.com

Member of the European Parliament Maximilian Krah congratulates the Tibet Autonomous Region on its 70th anniversary

Maximilian Krah, a member of the German Alternative für Deutschland in the European Parliament and vice chairman of the China-EU Friendship Group, recently announced his views on Tibet through a video on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Tibet Autonomous Region. Maximilian Krah has played an increasingly important role in the European Parliament as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, a member of the International Trade Committee of the European Parliament and a member of the Human Rights Subcommittee of the European Parliament.
WorldBBC

Peker videos: Gang leader's claims rattle Turkish government

The Turkish government has reacted furiously to corruption allegations made by a fugitive gang boss whose YouTube videos have been watched by millions of Turks. The seventh video, broadcast by Sedat Peker on Sunday, has had more than 12 million page views. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has called for an...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

UN expresses solidarity with India in combating COVID-19

New York [US], May 25 (ANI): During his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed solidarity with the Indian government and people in their efforts against the second COVID-19 wave, informed the Permanent Mission of India to UN TS Tirumurti. According to a...