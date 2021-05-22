Activists blockade McDonald's distribution centers in UK

For the first time Petfood Forum Europe will be present with a virtual webinar series on pet food nutrition and sustainability trends at the world’s leading trade fair for the pet industry Interzoo. On June 2, 3 and 4 at 10 a.m. (CET) Petfood Forum Europe will offer all participants of Interzoo.digital the opportunity to learn the latest research and innovative information on pet nutrition and sustainability trends on the virtual platform “Trends, Markets, Research”. This year´s special edition of Petfood Forum Europe, consisting of three sessions of 30 to 40 minutes, will provide new insights on evolving protein sources for pet food. At the end of each session, attendees have the opportunity to ask questions and to better understand how to apply the research to their own company’s business model. The seminar is sponsored by Extru-Tech Inc., Reading Bakery Systems and Schenck Process and organized by Petfood Industry.