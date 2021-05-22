newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muncie, IN

Good Morning: Garden Fair back at Minnetrista

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNCIE — Garden Fair, a free two-day community event, will return to Minnetrista in 2021. Garden Fair is the ultimate destination for gardeners of any experience level. On Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a wide variety of vendors will be offering beautiful plants, landscaping tools, and more. Visitors will get a jump start on their summer planting and plans, finding everything they need to beautify their lawns and make their gardens bloom.

www.heraldbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muncie, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#Garden Plants#Community#Garden Fair#Farmers Market#The Orchard Shop#Cdc#Ekeeper Systems#Vendors#Gardeners#Patrons#Fresh Meats#Beautiful Plants#Artisanal Items#Employees#Social Distancing#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Facebook
Related
Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

Chow Down At Sushi Club, An All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant In Indiana

When it comes to sushi restaurants in Indiana, there is a handful or so that stand out above the rest in terms of atmosphere, experience, and, most importantly, quality. One Indiana staple serves up all-you-can-eat sushi that is easily as beautiful as it is delicious, and we can definitely see it bringing us back in again and again.
Indiana Statejcpeats.com

450 North Columbus Indiana: Restaurant and Brewery

Hey, y’all! I recently had the chance to check out 450 North (Columbus, Indiana), a small craft brewery situated on the Simmons Family Farm. Since 2012, the Simmons Family has crafted top-notch beer, wine, and hard cider on-site. They also offer a full menu, wine tastings, and merchandise all within their state-of-the-art taproom and property. Whether you’re in the food for fantastic drinks or bites, 450 North Brewing is the stop for you!
Muncie, INmunciejournal.com

More Than $37,000 Raised for Boys and Girls Clubs of Muncie Summer Camp

Muncie, IN—The Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie would like to thank the generous donors and sponsors of this year’s Great Futures Start With Us event, presented by Magna Powertrain. The virtual event, held on Thursday, April 22, raised more than $37,000. In true Boys & Girls Clubs innovative fashion, the fundraising event shifted to a solely virtual event enabling the Clubs to increase the net amount raised for Summer Camp by 64%.
Muncie, INmunciejournal.com

United Way Community Diaper Drive Kicks Off

Muncie, IN – United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties is kicking off its first Community Diaper Drive. The Diaper Drive will run through June 4. The Community Diaper Drive is a community-wide donation effort, done in partnership with local businesses and organizations, to stock local baby pantries with diapers for struggling families. This year, the Community Diaper Drive will also take place in Henry, Randolph, Madison and Fayette counties.
Muncie, INWISH-TV

Bring your pet to this free event!

Ever pull a fire truck? You want to? Now's your chance as part of the GratefulFest in Muncie, to benefit the Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary. And the big, really BIG event centers around teams pulling a 4-thousand-pound fire truck!. It's a whole day of fun and it's FREE! There will...
Muncie, INmunciejournal.com

Registration for Cornerstone Center for the Arts Summer Classes Now Open

Muncie, IN – Cornerstone Center for the Arts will host an eight-week-long session of classes this summer starting June 14 and continuing until August 8. Registration for these classes is available online at cornerstonearts.org until June 4. Both in-person and online classes are available for students of all ages. Class...
Muncie, INmunciejournal.com

United Way to Celebrate Campaign With Outdoor Concert On May 15th

Muncie, IN—United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties invites the public to join in celebrating a remarkable fundraising campaign on May 15 at Canan Commons. “The generosity of our communities is astounding,” said United Way President & CEO, Jenni Marsh. “I’ve never seen the kind of persistent collaboration among the non-profit community as I did this past year and it’s meant so much for so many,” she said.
Muncie, INmunciejournal.com

Neighborhood Cleanups and Dumpster Days Scheduled for May

Muncie, IN—With the winter snows melted and the ground beginning to burst with color, the site of trash and debris hidden by the winter has become an eyesore. Spring is the perfect time to organize volunteers to beautify our city’s streets, alleys, and sidewalks. Muncie’s neighborhood associations partner with the Muncie Sanitary District each spring and fall to coordinate cleanups and those are set to begin on Saturday, May 8th and continue for the next two weekends.
Muncie, INmunciejournal.com

Faith Congregations Sought for Interfaith Build with Habitat for Humanity

Muncie, IN —During this challenging and unprecedented time, Muncie Habitat for Humanity is working together with the Muncie community to build homes, unity, and hope. Muncie Habitat for Humanity Interfaith Build is an opportunity for all faith groups to come together as one, united for one common cause – HUMANITY. The Interfaith Build program is bringing together congregations and communities from a variety of traditions to volunteer, side-by-side, to build affordable homes for families in Muncie, IN. It will be a time of celebrating tolerance, cooperation, and love for one’s neighbor.
Muncie, INmunciejournal.com

MCS to Celebrate School Lunch Hero Day On May 7th

District to honor frontline workers who helped make sure students didn’t go hungry during COVID-19 Muncie, Ind. — Today, Muncie Community Schools and its food service partner, Chartwells K12, will celebrate National School Lunch Hero Day to recognize the district’s team of essential cooks, chefs, dietitians and food service workers who have served more than 1.1 million meals since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.