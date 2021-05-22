Good Morning: Garden Fair back at Minnetrista

Muncie, IN —During this challenging and unprecedented time, Muncie Habitat for Humanity is working together with the Muncie community to build homes, unity, and hope. Muncie Habitat for Humanity Interfaith Build is an opportunity for all faith groups to come together as one, united for one common cause – HUMANITY. The Interfaith Build program is bringing together congregations and communities from a variety of traditions to volunteer, side-by-side, to build affordable homes for families in Muncie, IN. It will be a time of celebrating tolerance, cooperation, and love for one’s neighbor.