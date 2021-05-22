Good Morning: Garden Fair back at Minnetrista
MUNCIE — Garden Fair, a free two-day community event, will return to Minnetrista in 2021. Garden Fair is the ultimate destination for gardeners of any experience level. On Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a wide variety of vendors will be offering beautiful plants, landscaping tools, and more. Visitors will get a jump start on their summer planting and plans, finding everything they need to beautify their lawns and make their gardens bloom.www.heraldbulletin.com