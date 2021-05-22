newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Einstein handwritten letter with E=mc2 equation fetches $1.2m at auction

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handwritten letter penned by Albert Einstein which includes his famous E = mc2 equation has fetched more than $1.2m (£850,000) at auction. The letter is one of only four known documents containing the equation in Einstein’s own hand and the only one in a private collection, according to Boston-based auctioneers RR Auction.

www.independent.co.uk
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Relativity#Rr Auction#Polish American#German#Mc2 Equation#Mc2 Formula#Collection#Boston Based Auctioneers#Revolutionised Physics#Descendants#Anonymous#Mass#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
ScienceGizmodo

Albert Einstein Ponders Birds and Bees in Previously Unpublished Letter

In 1949, a 70-year-old Albert Einstein shot off a message to England-based radar researcher Glyn Davys. The topic wasn’t physics or radar—it was birds and bees and the way those animals navigate. The letter was published earlier this week in the Journal of Comparative Physiology A, after being shared with...
EconomyPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

World’s most famous equation goes up for auction

CNN — A letter written by Albert Einstein that includes the world’s most famous equation is being auctioned off with an estimated value of $400,000. The letter, written by Einstein to the Polish-American physicist Ludwik Silberstein, was penned in 1946 and contains the only handwritten example of E=MC2 in private possession, according to RR Auction.
Books & Literaturethevintagenews.com

Sotheby’s To Auction Lost Library Including Brontë Handwritten Poems Worth £1 Million

Bibliophiles are ablaze with the news that a “lost library” of rare books and manuscripts is due to be auctioned at Sotheby’s in June 2021. While there are many first editions on offer, without doubt, the two important items are a handwritten manuscript of Emily Brontë’s poems, with pencil corrections by her sister Charlotte, and a copy of a well-loved family book that has also been annotated by their father, Patrick.
SciencePhys.org

Long-lost letter from Einstein discusses link between physics and biology—70 years before evidence emerges

Since the dawn of the electronic age, it has never been easier for researchers to engage with the general public—gaining access to precious resources otherwise unavailable. This is illustrated perfectly in our latest publication, in which we introduce a previously unknown letter written in 1949 by none other than Albert Einstein. In it, the German-born mathematician and physicist discusses bees, birds and whether new physics principles could come from studying animal senses.
EconomyWKRC

'Flawless' purple-pink diamond fetches record $29.3M at auction

HONG KONG (Reuters/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - "The Sakura Diamond," a 15.81-carat fancy vivid purple-pink diamond ring, set a world auction record price for a diamond with this rare color combination, fetching more than $29.2 million (195 million Hong Kong dollars) on Sunday. The ring was sold by Christie's Hong Kong. Bidding...
ShoppingCoinDesk

Rare CryptoPunk NFTs Fetch Almost $17M at Christie’s Auction

All nine CryptoPunks are among the first 1,000 NFT minted in the early days of creator Larva Labs. Nine rare non-fungible token (NFT) digital collectibles known as CryptoPunks have sold for almost $17 million at physical auction house Christie’s, according to a Twitter announcement on Wednesday. All nine CryptoPunks are...
Texas StatePosted by
CultureMap San Antonio

Texas ranching heiress' art trove fetches $157 million at auction

Late Texas philanthropist Anne Windfohr Marion's private art collection sold for an eye-popping $157.2 million (including fees) at a Sotheby's New York auction May 12. The 14-lot "American Visionary: The Collection of Mrs. John L. Marion" — described as a "legendary Texan, renowned philanthropist, and storied collector" — included post-war American art masterpieces and other works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Richard Diebenkorn, Clyfford Still, Franz Kline, and more.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Previously unseen Einstein letter reveals interest in navigation of migratory birds and bees

How do animals like birds and flying insects - some of which undertake enormous migratory flights - find their way around our planet?This question is still being answered today, but it is something which interested Albert Einstein, who suggested that understanding how these animals navigated could lead to important scientific discoveries.Einstein’s interest in the study of animals has been revealed in a short, previously unpublished letter which he sent to radar researcher Glyn Davys. His widow, Judith Davys, shared it with researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne Australia.The research team said recent discoveries “back up Einstein’s thinking 72 years ago”.RMIT...
Sciencelaboratoryequipment.com

The Birds and Bees of Physics: 1949 Einstein Letter Reveals His Thoughts

Albert Einstein was a special scientist with a perhaps unprecedented mind. While that’s not news to anyone, the publication of a previously unknown letter written by the famed physicist in 1949 is revealing the power and applicability of his thoughts even 72 years later. The letter—written to Glyn Davys, a...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Long-Lost Letter Reveals Einstein Predicted The Discovery of Animal Super Senses

Decades before we knew birds could 'see' Earth's magnetic field, Albert Einstein was discussing the possibility of undiscovered super senses in his fan mail. A long-lost letter from the famous scientist to an inquiring engineer in 1949 has turned out to be extraordinarily prescient in both the field of biology and physics. The original enquiry from engineer Glyn Davys, which started the correspondence, has since been lost, but judging from Einstein's reply, Davys' question had something to do with animal perception and what it can tell us about the physical world. "It is thinkable that the investigation of the behaviour of migratory birds...
Sciencelareviewofbooks.org

Seeing Time: Einstein’s Theory of Relativity for Beginners

Reimagining Time: A Light-Speed Tour of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. WHICH CAME FIRST, the chicken or the egg? As the authors of Reimagining Time make clear, one of the most important conceptual advances of the 20th century was to note that we cannot lose sleep over philosophical questions like this until we have nailed down what it means for two things to occur simultaneously, never mind for one thing to occur before the other. And it was the crucial insight of a Swiss patent clerk named Albert Einstein that the simultaneity of two events — not to mention the passage of time, and even the physical dimensions of objects — was actually relative to the frame of reference of the observer. This overthrew a good 250-odd years of scientific consensus regarding the Newtonian structure of the space and time and still remains something of an intellectual challenge for the uninitiated. It is the purpose of this book, an imaginative collaboration between a graphic artist and a professional physicist, to help us get the underlying principles straight.
Astronomycaltech.edu

Astronomy Colloquium - Neugebauer Lecture

Our Galactic Center: A Unique Laboratory for the Physics & Astrophysics of Black Holes. The proximity of our Galaxy's center presents a unique opportunity to study a galactic nucleus with orders of magnitude higher spatial resolution than can be brought to bear on any other galaxy. After more than a decade of diffraction-limited imaging on large ground-based telescopes, the case for a supermassive black hole at the Galactic center has gone from a possibility to a certainty, thanks to measurements of individual stellar orbits. The rapidity with which these stars move on small-scale orbits indicates a source of tremendous gravity and provides the best evidence that supermassive black holes, which confront and challenge our knowledge of fundamental physics, do exist in the Universe. This work was made possible through the use of speckle imaging techniques, which corrects for the blurring effects of the earth's atmosphere in post-processing and allowed the first diffraction-limited images to be produced with these large ground-based telescopes.
ScienceLook To The Stars

Dr. Jane Goodall Receives Prestigious 2021 Templeton Prize

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace and world-renowned ethologist and conservationist, whose groundbreaking discoveries changed humanity’s understanding of its role in the natural world, was announced last week as the winner of the 2021 Templeton Prize. The Templeton Prize, valued at over...
Sciencepioneerpublishers.com

May the force(s) be with us

Since recorded history and likely before that, humans have been observing the universe and trying to make sense of it. What are things made of and what governs how they interact? These are big questions, so I’ll break it down and focus today on forces. We now know that there...
CelebritiesMiami Herald

Stephen Hawking’s archive, office acquired for UK public

The Cambridge University library and London’s Science Museum said Wednesday they have acquired a large collection of items belonging to late physicist Stephen Hawking, from his personalized wheelchairs to landmark papers on theoretical physics and his scripts from his appearance on “The Simpsons.”. The entire contents of Hawking’s office at...
PhysicsPosted by
LiveScience

What is quantum entanglement?

Quantum entanglement is one of the uber-bizarre phenomena seen when things get itty-bitty, or inside the quantum realm. When two or more particles link up in a certain way, no matter how far apart they are in space, their states remain linked. That means they share a common, unified quantum state. So observations of one of the particles can automatically provide information about the other entangled particles, regardless of the distance between them. And any action to one of these particles will invariably impact the others in the entangled system.