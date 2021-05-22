newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Nigeria's top army commander killed in plane crash

vestnikkavkaza.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNigeria's top-ranking army commander Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru was killed on Friday when his plane crashed in the country's north, an air force spokesman said, France 24 reports. Chief of Army Staff Attahiru was just appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January in a shakeup of the top military command...

vestnikkavkaza.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Killed Crash#Military Aircraft#Military Force#Air Force#Afp#Army Staff Attahiru#Northern Kaduna State#Kaduna#France#Chief#Country#January#Fight#Violence#Shakeup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Army
Related
Politicsarise.tv

Nigeria: Opportunistic Politicians Politicising Security, Buhari Says

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned what he described as the increasing politicization of security in the country by opportunistic politicians. Mr Buhari stated this on Wednesday while welcoming the release of the 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Kaduna state. He also appealed for the...
Politicsarise.tv

Nigeria: Southern Governors Demand Buhari Convoke National Dialogue

The seventeen governors of Nigeria’s southern states have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency convoke a national dialogue. The Southern Governors forum stated this on Tuesday in a communique read by its Chairman, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, at the end of its meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital.
Politicsarise.tv

Nigeria: Devolve More Powers to States, PDP Governors Tell Buhari

Nigerian Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately devolve more powers to the states with respect to security arrangements culminating in some form of state policing and the general security architecture. To achieve this, the twelve PDP governors...
Worldkaftanpost.com

Why Buhari did not attend burial of army chief, others – Presidential aide

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has given reasons why the president was absent at Saturday’s burial of late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers who died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday. There have been...
Militaryarise.tv

Nigeria: Race for New Army Chief Begins

With Friday’s death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, in an air crash in Kaduna, the race for who succeeds him has begun in earnest. The appointment of the chief of army staff is the prerogative of the president. Although there are speculations that the General...
Agriculturekaftanpost.com

Governors’ ban on open grazing illegal – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday described as illegal, the recent ban on open grazing by the Southern Governors’ Forum. The governors had on May 11 banned open grazing and movement of cattle in a bid to check clashes between farmers and the herdsmen in the region. At a meeting held...
PoliticsCouncil on Foreign Relations

Nigerian Government Threatens to Use the Hammer in the South East

Following President Muhammadu Buhari's May 11 meeting with the military service chiefs and the inspector general of police, Nigerian military sources confirmed that some troops were being moved from Borno State, where they have been engaged with Boko Haram and other jihadis, to the South East, to counter "bandits" and the regional separatist organization, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), along with its security force, the Eastern Security Network (ESN). The army and police have sustained increased casualties in the South East, so aircraft—including combat helicopters—will be "deployed to conduct massive raids" on the hideouts of "criminals" from the IPOB and ESN. Another source suggested traditional rulers, community heads, and chiefs could be arrested to warn them against "conniving with the agitators." The police announced yesterday the launch of Operation Restore Peace to confront the IPOB and ESN.
Aerospace & Defensekaftanpost.com

How Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru Ibrahim, died in plane crash

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, died in an air crash along with some aides while on an official trip to Kaduna State on Friday evening. The military plane reportedly crashlanded in the vicinity of the airfield at Kaduna airport around 6:00 p.m. while it was raining heavily, leading to the death of all those on board.
Africaarise.tv

Nigeria: Many Boko Haram Commanders Want to Surrender, Sheikh Gumi Claims

Prominent Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said several Boko Haram commanders are willing to surrender. Mr Gumi is a leading negotiator that ensured the release of 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State. He said reliable information from some contacts point to the fact...
Worldkaftanpost.com

Why Buhari didn’t attend Attahiru’s funeral – Garba Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari did not attend the funeral of the deceased Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers because he did not want roads to be closed, Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu has said. Attahiru and the others died in a military plane crash in Abuja last...
Agriculturearise.tv

Buhari Not in Support of Open Grazing, Nigeria’s Presidency Says

President Muhammadu Buhari is opposed to open grazing of cattle, the presidency said Tuesday in an apparent effort to douse the rising critique of its statement on Monday, quoting the president as querying the legality of Southern governors’ ban on open grazing. Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, while fielding questions...
Politicskaftanpost.com

Explain how recovered loot was spent, Sultan tells Buhari

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Tuesday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to explain to Nigerians how recovered loot was spent. He said this while urging anti-corruption agencies to be transparent in their dealings with public assets. Abubakar made the appeal at the North-West zonal dialogue with stakeholders on...
Aerospace & Defensehurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey condoles with Nigeria over deadly military plane crash

"We learned with great sorrow that a Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed due to the weather conditions in Kaduna State of Nigeria on 21 May 2021 and 11 people, including Nigerian Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, lost their lives," a Foreign Ministry statement said. "We share the...
Aerospace & DefenseCouncil on Foreign Relations

Secrecy and Conspiracy Theories Surround Nigerian Plane Crashes

Nolan Quinn contributed to this post. The plane crash May 21 killing Chief of Army Staff General Ibrahim Attahiru and all passengers and crew aboard is the fourth air tragedy in the past five months involving Nigeria Air Force aircraft. Initially, few details on the most recent crash were released, allowing conspiracy theories and falsely claimed videos of the crash to emerge on social media. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the National Assembly called for a thorough investigation of the crash that killed Attahiru, while the Christian Association of Nigeria asked President Buhari to declare military plane crashes a national emergency. General Attahiru was buried on May 22, following Muslim customs.