Piqua’s Medley gets district sweep in sprints; Troy’s Hutchinson, Tipp’s Ring, Owen win district titles

By Robbin Kiser
miamivalleytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY — Piqua sprinter Jasiah Medley has been out in front all year. So, why should it change at the Troy D-I district track and field meet Friday night. Medley won the 100, 10.90 and 200, 21.96 and anchored Piqua’s 400 relay (with Cory Miller, Ca’ron Coleman and Sam Schmiesing) to a fourth-place finish in 43.75 to advance to next week’s regional meet at Wayne High School.

