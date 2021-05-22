Piqua’s Medley gets district sweep in sprints; Troy’s Hutchinson, Tipp’s Ring, Owen win district titles

The Division II Sectional baseball tournament drawing for the Southeast District was held over this past weekend. Miami Trace is the No. 1 seed in the 17-team tournament. Their first game will be held at Miami Trace High School on Monday, May 17 at 5 p.m. The Panthers will play the winner of the No. 16 seed Logan Elm versus No. 17 seed Vinton County. Vinton County will play at Logan Elm Saturday, May 15 at 5 p.m.