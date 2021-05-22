Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by 8,709
Russia confirmed 8,709 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,992,554, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, TASS reports. The number of cases grew 0.17% in relative terms. The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%), the Republic of Tuva (0.04%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Kamchatka Region, the Magadan Region and the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania (0.05% each).vestnikkavkaza.net