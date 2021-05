The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 856 additional coronavirus cases Sunday and 693 on Monday. The two-day total of 1,549 additional cases is the lowest reported since Oct. 2. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,350, down 24% from a week ago, and down almost 66% over the last month. To date, there have been 1.2 million infections statewide since the start of ...