Planning or attending a wedding during the pandemic? Here’s what you should do

Tiny, micro, ultra-small — however you choose to label them, you can’t deny that downsized weddings are yet another practice that’s become a major part of our “new normal.” But while their popularity experienced an explosion due to the restrictions and safety issues of the pandemic, the trend began well before COVID-19, and it seems it’s only going to grow even after life returns to a less unusual state. That’s thanks to the many benefits these micro events offer — they can be cheaper, more intimate, and overall less stressful. Yet while planning an ultra-small wedding is a different beast than its larger counterparts, it’s important to remember that they still can require a lot of thought, time, and money to organize — so you might not want to go into it assuming it will be a total breeze.