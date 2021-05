Josh Jackson totaled five points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3PT, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one block in 35 minutes in the Pistons' 107-94 loss to the Hornets on Saturday. Jackson scored 5.0 points in the Pistons’ loss to the Hornets, officially ending his streak of double-digit scoring efforts at seven. He has been a consistent source of offensive production for the Pistons and should continue to produce even though these kinds of performances are an oh-so-very-real aspect of his game. Jackson can be a “lukewarm” fantasy producer, which can create some risks for your lineup build. However, he is worth considering for your roster as a last-piece asset, given his potential upside and role.