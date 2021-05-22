newsbreak-logo
Kentucky State

Kentucky caregiver gets prison time for kicking, severely injuring vulnerable adult

Bluegrass Live
 4 days ago
A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to abusing a person at a facility for vulnerable adults has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that an investigation and prosecution by his Medicaid Fraud Unit led to the conviction of Daniel L. Wright II, 39, of Stearns, Kentucky, for wanton abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Wright was sentenced to five years in state prison by Judge John T. Prather Jr.

In May 2019, while working at a residential facility that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Wright repeatedly kicked and severely injured a vulnerable adult. Following the incident, he tried to convince other staff to help him conceal the abuse.

“Kentuckians trust residential facility staff to provide proper care for their loved ones, and it is our job to hold accountable those who abuse, neglect, and exploit our most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I am grateful to our Medicaid Fraud Unit Detective Eric Long, prosecutors Díanna Y. L. Miller and Michael Brophy, and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services for their work in this case.”

Wright was indicted on November 6, 2019, in Pulaski County Circuit Court for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult. He pleaded guilty last month to wanton abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Wright will be placed on the Caregiver Misconduct Registry, which is administered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
