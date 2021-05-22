newsbreak-logo
Kentucky State

Kentucky man arrested after infant airlifted to hospital with suspicious injuries

A Kentucky man is facing abuse charges after an infant was treated for suspicious injuries.

Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 arrested Matthew Dean Jones, Jr., 24 of New Concord, Kentucky.

On Tuesday, May 18th, the Calloway County Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) contacted Kentucky State Police, Post 1 regarding an infant that had sustained serious physical injuries. The infant was airlifted from Murray-Calloway County Hospital to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for treatment.

Detectives with KSP Post 1 conducted an investigation and spoke with Jones who was arrested on Thursday, May 20th and charged with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree, Victim Under 12. Jones was lodged at the Calloway County Jail.

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content.

