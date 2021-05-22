Cyber Security Incident

Oil and gas companies have two key areas of concern when addressing cybersecurity, especially in their unmanned remote facilities. They have to supply physical security that denies access to the cyber-physical assets, and they sometimes must employ several cyber defenses depending on the device or system in question. So when you are looking at doing a Zero Trust deployment for critical infrastructure, it is important to be mindful of the fact that a site’s physical security is typically the easier of the two to breach.