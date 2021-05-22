newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Cyber Security Incident

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArdagh Group S.A. announces that it recently experienced a cyber security incident, in response to which the Group promptly initiated defence and containment procedures, including pro-actively shutting down certain IT systems and applications. The Group’s IT team, supported by external cyber security and other specialists, has been working to remediate...

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Security Systems#Financial Security#Network Security#Ardagh Group S A#Group#Ardagh Metal Packaging#External Cyber Security#Key Systems#Appropriate Actions#Procedures#Appropriate Insurance#Industry Specialists#Alternative Solutions#Manual Workarounds#Customers#Investments#Revenue#Plan#Incremental Costs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Public Safetysmartcitiesworld.net

UK National Cyber Security Centre publishes guidance on securing smart cities

The UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has published a new set of security principles to help UK authorities secure smart cities and their underlying infrastructure and protect themselves from cyberattacks. The NCSC, part of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), wants to help councils embrace the opportunities that digital technology...
Microsoftinfosecurity-magazine.com

Half of Government Security Incidents Caused by Missing Patches

Cybersecurity is both a driver and a major barrier to public sector IT modernization, according to new research from BAE Systems Applied Intelligence. The cyber consultancy polled 250 managers with IT responsibility in UK central governmental organizations, to better understand the interplay between security and digital transformation. The research revealed...
Computer Sciencekion546.com

Colonial Pipeline posted a cyber security manager job weeks before the attack

It might seem a bit late to fill the job, but Colonial Pipeline had been looking for a cyber security manager weeks before the ransomware attack. Too bad it didn’t find one. The company last week suffered one of the highest profile ransomware attacks ever, which shut down a vital artery used to get gasoline and jet fuel from the nation’s Gulf Coast refineries to East Coast distribution points.
Marketslakesbusinessnews.com

Cyber Security Market Disclosing Latest Advancements 2021- Risk Vision, TulipControls, Safer Social, TitanHQ, Netikus.net

Global Cyber Security Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2020-2025. Cyber Security Market report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Cyber Security Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.
BusinessVentureBeat

Cyber risk management startup VisibleRisk secures $25M

VisibleRisk, a joint venture between Moody’s Investors Service and VC firm Team8, today announced that it raised $25 million for its cyber risk evaluation platform. The proceeds — which come as VisibleRisk launches a new risk assessment service, Cyber Rating — will be used to expand the company’s workforce well into this year.
Technologyesecurityplanet.com

Critical Infrastructure Protection: Physical and Cyber Security Both Matter

Oil and gas companies have two key areas of concern when addressing cybersecurity, especially in their unmanned remote facilities. They have to supply physical security that denies access to the cyber-physical assets, and they sometimes must employ several cyber defenses depending on the device or system in question. So when you are looking at doing a Zero Trust deployment for critical infrastructure, it is important to be mindful of the fact that a site’s physical security is typically the easier of the two to breach.
ComputersTechRepublic

From data to devices: Strengthen your cyber defenses with these security policies

It's always a good time to review your security policies and ensure protections are in place for users and the IT team. Security is more important now than ever. IT teams need to build security into new systems as well as take a fresh look at existing operations. This collection of TechRepublic Premium policies will help you accomplish both tasks. These resources provide guidance for both the IT team and users and cover everything from data to devices.
Worldsangamonsun.com

AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN POLAND: How To Create A Safe Space of Innovation through Cyber-Security

American Chamber of Commerce In Poland issued the following announcement on May. 12. On May 11, the AmCham Digital Economy Committee organized a meeting entitled How to create a safe space of innovation through cyber-security. Our speaker was Mr. Wojciech Pawlak, Director of NASK, the national research institute whose mission is to develop and implement solutions that facilitate Poland's information and communication networks.
Businessbusinessnewswales.com

Lime Advisory Support Welsh Cyber Security Firm with Seed Funding Round

Lime Advisory, a Cardiff-based finance boutique, has helped fast-growth cyber security innovator, Awen Collective, with its latest funding round. Awen Collective is a cyber security software company ensuring that industrial organisations are considering and reducing their cyber risks as they deploy new technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things) and Industry 4.0 on their Operational Technologies (OT).
Businessatlantanews.net

Automotive Cyber Security Market Surge at 78.2% CAGR to 2026 | Arilou technologies, Cisco systems, Harman (TowerSec)

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. Automotive Cyber Security is the software used to protect car data from being attacked. According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Automotive Cyber Security will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Automotive Cyber Security market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 307.7 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Automotive Cyber Security market will register a 78.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3104.4 million by 2025.
Public SafetyKLTV

Better East Texas: Tightening cyber-security

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cyber-security has been one of the fastest growing industries in recent decades as the underbelly of connected businesses and individuals has emerged and criminal activity has correspondingly increased. Recently, we have seen the cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline. Most of us have never heard of Colonial...
JobsPosted by
The Independent

Palace is hiring £60,000-a-year cyber security expert to protect royal computers

Buckingham Palace is on the lookout for a cyber security expert to help protect the palace’s emails and Google searches from hackers.A job advert was posted by the royal household for a Cyber Security Engineer who would earn between £50,000 and £60,000 and work for 37.5 hours per week.According to the advertisement, the role will involve monitoring the households “network and systems”, identifying threats to security and taking charge of “response activities.”Posted on the royal household’s website, it asks that candidates submit their CVs by 26 May with interviews expected to begin in June.The advert for the job explains that...
Technologyhackernoon.com

Planning Cyber Security Budget Thoroughly: 2021 Edition

How businesses should go about budgeting for cyber security measures in this day and age?. Cyber security is the foremost concern of Chief Information Security Officers (CISO’s) and IT security professionals globally. It is the first and last thought on their minds during their working day when they strive for securing the data and assets of their enterprise.
Technologygeospatialworld.net

Industry best cyber security practices in enterprise database administration

Nowadays, business enterprises tend to collect huge amounts of data from various sources during their operations and customer interactions. Storing all this data securely and sharing it with the employees and others is a very challenging thing. For the database administrators and system engineers, being compliant with the cybersecurity regulations is critical, and even a single mistake may lead to hacking the entire system, which will incur huge losses to the entire organization. Therefore, this article will also look at some database security best practices for enterprise users to follow.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Babuk Gang: The Rising Threat on Cyber Security Landscape

The Babuk cyber threat gang, discovered in 2021, has been targeting various sectors. These sectors range from healthcare to logistics to manufacturing. The gang has been going very actively about their business and is known to have fetched a lot of money from its victims. To mention one of the...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

HelpSystems acquires Beyond Security to expand cyber protection portfolio

Beyond Security’s cloud-based products enable hundreds of organizations to easily scan their growing, complex environments for network or application vulnerabilities. The team and solutions from Beyond Security will fit into HelpSystems’ popular infrastructure protection portfolio featuring Digital Defense, Core Security, and Cobalt Strike. “Our global customers trust us to provide...
Technologyatlantanews.net

Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cisco Systems, Thales Group, Sita, BAE Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Aviation & Defense Cyber Security. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: IBM (United States),Honeywell International, Inc. (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),Thales Group (France),Sita (Belgium),The Raytheon Company (United States),BAE Systems PLC (United Kingdom),Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States),Harris Corporation (United States),Rockwell Collins (United States)
Public Safetymichiganchronicle.com

Cyber Security in the City: How to Protect Against Hacking

Whether iPhone or Android, cell phones and personal computers hold the key to a litany of personal information. Passwords, location, social media and credit card information are all targets for cyber criminals and the pandemic has helped to make hacking as easy as taking candy from a baby. Keeping personal information safe and using the proper safety guards can help to ward off criminals.
Technologyscmagazine.com

56% of security managers say today’s cyber workforce lacks soft skills

A full 56% of cybersecurity pros surveyed by the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) say that today’s cyber workers tend to lack soft skills that include written communications, the ability to make presentations, and work with a team. “Grit and perseverance are really important to me,” said Gregory...