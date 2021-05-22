‘If there’d been a hard shoulder, I’d still have my mum’: are smart motorways safe?

The government insists smart motorways are Britain’s safest major roads. So why do people keep dying?. Claire Mercer doesn’t drive. She has always been anxious about it. “I have tried to learn, but I’m just too nervous,” says Mercer, a 44-year-old construction buyer from Rotherham. For years her husband, Jason, drove her everywhere. A broad-chested contract manager, Jason was a perfect match for Claire: they both enjoyed death metal, had numerous tattoos and piercings, and even dyed their hair the same shade of red. But their hard edges belied quiet lives. Both had struggled with their mental health and found refuge in each other, Jason’s lively optimism softening Claire’s anxiety. They had been together for 13 happy years. They were planning to get a dog.