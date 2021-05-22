10 UK self-catering places to stay still available for the half-term holiday

Summer is well and truly here, and in light of lockdown restrictions easing and overnight stays officially being allowed, we reckon our favourite royals will be planning a much-needed UK staycation to celebrate the summer holidays. The Duchess of Cambridge loves nothing more than kicking back at The Goring in London, and Claridge's has often played host to the Queen. As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, when they return to the UK we can see the pair travelling to Oxfordshire, where they're rumoured to be building a house near the iconic Soho Farmhouse. Here's where we imagine the royals will be travelling to in the coming months...