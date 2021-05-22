Billboard Music Awards, ‘NCIS NOLA, ‘Idol’ and More Finales, Showtime’s New Sunday, New Doc on ‘In Treatment’

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: Did the four women on “The Golden Girls” get along with each other? They certainly acted like they did!. A: Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty certainly had a long working relationship on the 1985-1992 sitcom, with White, McClanahan and Getty continuing on the sequel series, “The Golden Palace,” in 1992-93. But as much as they apparently respected each other on-camera, it was not always happy times among them. White, for one, has said that “Bea was not fond of me” and has speculated that her positive attitude got on Arthur’s nerves. White, by the way, turned 99 in January and is the last surviving star of the show.