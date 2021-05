It's the first day of the playoffs, and the Canucks are in Edmonton to play the Oilers. It's too bad those two things are unrelated. Vancouver and Edmonton make history on Saturday as the first teams ever to play a regular-season game on the same day that an NHL playoff game takes place. The Canucks and Oilers square off at 12:30 p.m. on Sportsnet, then the Bruins and Capitals get the postseason rolling with a 4:15 start time.