The restaurant review: This is strictly for beef lovers

Pull up a chair. We need to talk about what opening a restaurant in a pandemic looks like. What meeting the concerns of patrons and staff looks like. What it means to provide service and COVID-19 protocols. Why it’s hard, but doable. Why sending out the bill in a hot-glue-gunned, bejeweled cigar box requiring two hands to wrest open is the antithesis of contactless service. Why seating people absurdly close together in the reopening phase of a pandemic makes them nervous. Why blaming the cleaners or servers for moving tables after you had “used a tape measure” to space them properly is a cop out. Why anything less than a swift, courteous remedy is seriously misreading the room.