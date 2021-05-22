All The Aliens In MODOK Episode 3 Explained
Maybe the best thing about "Marvel's MODOK" on Hulu is that it's relatable. Take the third episode, for example — the show's hero, tired of taking the leisurely route to success town, figures that his best bet for professional advancement is to open a portal to an alien world, trigger an attack on his colleagues' work conference, and then save everyone through the liberal use of his mind blasts. We've all gone through similar situations. The corporate landscape is a minefield.www.looper.com