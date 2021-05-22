newsbreak-logo
Cheyenne, WY

Former server found new calling in grocery delivery during pandemic

By Margaret Austin
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
Cheyenne resident and Instacart delivery driver Christina Cross poses with a bouquet of flowers, which is one way she tries to make customers smile at work. She drops off a flower with each delivery, and for her efforts, Instacart recognized her in their "Beyond the Cart: A Year of Essential Stories" campaign.

CHEYENNE – When COVID-19 reached Wyoming, restaurants across the state were ordered closed to in-person dining – including Uncle Charlie’s, the restaurant where Christina Cross used to love being a server.

Working the lunch shift Monday through Friday, Cross found fulfillment in taking care of people and making sure they had what they needed. For the longtime Cheyenne resident, serving has been part of her life from the time she got her first job at Pizza Hut.

“Ever since then, I’ve just loved it,” Cross said.

But over the last year or so, with the COVID-19 closures, Cross has channeled that desire to serve into her job as a grocery shopper and delivery driver with Instacart, where she’s built bonds with a variety of customers. Some of them remember her by name, sharing a moment of excitement when Cross accepts their order, and some simply had their day brightened by the flower and sticker she leaves with each delivery.

Cross did Instacart deliveries some weekends before the pandemic, while working at Uncle Charlie’s. But now, she spends her days shopping for busy parents, elderly residents who can’t get out or anyone who’d rather order groceries online.

“(Uncle Charlie’s is) wanting me to come back, and I’m hesitant because I just love it; I love what I’m doing,” Cross said. To make someone smile or brighten up their day, she said, “brings joy to me.”

For her dedication to spreading happiness on the job and her service to the community during the pandemic, Cross was recognized out of more than 500 Wyoming shoppers by Instacart’s “Beyond the Cart: A Year of Essential Stories” campaign and was awarded one year of free groceries from the company.

While a number of residents use Instacart for the convenience factor, the pandemic also greatly increased the demand for grocery delivery due to safety concerns.

In a news release about the campaign, Instacart Founder Apoorva Mehta, “This past year, hundreds of thousands of shoppers played an essential role in communities across North America, helping millions of people safely and seamlessly get the groceries and goods they need delivered to their home.”

Toward the start of the pandemic, when it was still unknown how the virus spread and what activities were safe, Cross carried cleaning supplies with her on deliveries, protecting both her and her customers.

“It was scary at first, you know? Things were flying off the shelf,” she said.

But that didn’t stop her from serving her customers as best she could. On one delivery trip for an elderly couple during the pandemic, she arrived and told the couple Albertsons was out of milk. From her other trips that day, she knew King Soopers had it in stock, so she took time out of her day to go get the milk for the couple.

Just like how she puts a flower in each grocery order, Cross strives to find ways to make people smile each day.

“It brightens my day, and it brightens their day, too. That’s what I love doing,” she said.

