District court roundup: Woman sentenced to prison for assaulting, injuring mother

CHEYENNE – A woman who beat up her mother, rendering her unconscious, was sentenced to prison Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.

Misty Justine Phippin-Holquin was sentenced to two to four years of incarceration, with 599 days of credit for time served, by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher. She also must pay $6,345.75 in restitution to the state’s Victim Services Division, which paid for her victim’s medical care at the time of incident.

Phippin-Holquin pleaded guilty in February to felony aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury as part of a plea agreement.

Two misdemeanor charges – domestic battery (first offense) and reckless endangering – were dismissed at sentencing.

At 6:09 p.m. Sept. 24, 2019, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1500 block of South Greeley Highway to assist American Medical Response. The deputy found a woman lying unconscious on her bed with blood coming from her nose and mouth, according to court documents.

The woman later said she was “attacked” by her daughter, Phippin-Holquin, who had been living with her for the past year. She said Phippin-Holquin had pinned her to the bed with her knee and squeezed her throat, causing her to pass out, according to court documents. The woman also suffered several contusions to her head.

Also heard Thursday in district court:

Yzail Ashton Gauna was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended prison sentence of 18 to 24 months, by Judge Froelicher. He is also barred from having any contact with the victim in the case, except when approved by his probation and parole officer or by an involved counselor.

Gauna pleaded guilty in January to aggravated assault and battery of a pregnant woman as part of a plea agreement.

An additional case, which included charges of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and felony theft, was dismissed as part of the agreement, along with a case in Laramie County Circuit Court.

At 11:38 a.m. June 10, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a physical disturbance. A woman said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Gauna, after telling him she wanted to “take a break” from the relationship, according to court documents. Gauna pulled her hair “hard,” causing her to feel dizzy and eventually vomit. The woman was 12 weeks pregnant with Gauna’s child at the time.

Gauna attempted to leave the area as an officer was pulling into the apartment complex parking lot where the events took place, according to court documents. Gauna refused to stop and led the officer on a high-speed pursuit, ending in Gauna driving through a red light and colliding with a semi tractor, which caused his vehicle to spin and crash into a parked car. Gauna then fled the scene on foot.

Zachary Martin Munoz was sentenced to four to six years in prison by Judge Froelicher. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of felony shoplifting and was sentenced on each count, though the sentences will run concurrently.

An additional count of felony shoplifting and two counts of felony property destruction were dismissed at sentencing, per a plea agreement.

Froelicher said he’d considered probation, but that it wasn’t appropriate in this case because of Munoz’s “significant criminal history, including prior felony convictions, but also a pretty long history of misdemeanor convictions,” and that he has a high risk of recidivism.

The shoplifting charges stemmed from Jan. 17 and 21, 2020, when Munoz took more than $1,000 in merchandise from both JAX, 1400 Dell Range Blvd., and Walmart, 580 Livingston Ave. The items included several power tools from JAX, and at Walmart, Munoz pried open security cases and took eight cellphones and an Apple Watch, according to court documents.

Matthew David Moore pleaded guilty to felony theft and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer as part of a plea agreement.

An additional charge of felony theft and the misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident (first offense), as well as a felony theft charge in a separate case, would be dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement.

For the theft charge, the state and the defendant agreed upon a proposed sentence of three years of supervised probation, plus a recommendation for treatment, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison. For the interference charge, the parties agreed on six months of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of 60 days in prison, which would run concurrently with the sentence for theft.

Judge Froelicher set Moore’s sentencing for Aug. 26.

At 5:55 a.m. Dec. 29, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a vehicle theft. Moore was found to have taken his mother’s truck, as well as a wooden trailer, from another man without permission, according to court documents.

After law enforcement attempted to pull Moore over in the vehicle, he fled on foot and hid in the closet of a home. When he was found, he initially resisted handcuffing, according to court documents.

Heard Monday in district court:

Mason H. Hoberg was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison, by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell. He is also required to pay $3,388.10 in restitution within 18 months to the victim for what she paid out of pocket to repair the damage to her home.

Hoberg pleaded guilty in January to felony property destruction as part of a plea agreement. The charge stemmed from an incident in which he went to his former girlfriend’s home in the middle of the night and attempted to ram his vehicle through the sliding glass door.

A misdemeanor charge of reckless endangering (conduct) was dismissed at sentencing, as well as a citation for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The victim in the case, appearing by video from the Laramie County District Attorney’s office, gave an emotional statement about the impact the incident had on her and her family.

“Right now, I’m trying to have confidence to do my best to get justice for my family, and hoping to help someone else if they were put in the same situation like what happened to my family and I,” she said, her voice breaking.

Addressing Hoberg, Judge Campbell then gave an impassioned speech about how the incident could have ended much differently, and with much more severe consequences for everyone involved.

“This was domestic violence, pure and simple, one person thinking they can control another person – not only the person, but the person’s family,” Campbell said. “... Nobody wants it to happen again – you don’t want it to happen again, Mr. Hoberg, I believe that – but I don’t want to go past that without sharing how terrifying this is because, by far, the vast majority ... of the homicides that I’ve sat in the courtroom with over the last 38 years have been domestic, and a whole big chunk of them were: ‘I didn’t mean to do it.’”

At 3:39 a.m. July 24, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 6600 block of Happy Jack Road for a reported accident. A woman said she had ended a relationship with Hoberg earlier in the week and had taken the dog they bought together when she left his residence, according to court documents. She said she didn’t feel Hoberg could properly care for the dog because he was drinking.

That night, Hoberg called the woman to say he planned to get the dog back “by any means necessary.” The woman told Hoberg he could pick up the dog the next day after he sobered up, but he instead showed up at her residence shortly after.

Hoberg first began to punch the sliding glass door as if trying to break the glass, according to court documents. When he was not let inside, he drove his vehicle into the door, where the woman and her mother were standing. Hoberg then got out of his vehicle and continued to try to get into the house.