Robby Ashford converted a two-point try on the final play of Oregon’s annual Spring Game on Saturday to give the offense a win over the defense, 35-34 at Autzen Stadium. With numbers thin at running back and cornerback, the Ducks opted not to split into two teams for the day, and instead devised a scoring system that rewarded the defense for stops and big plays. Ashford hit freshman receiver Dont’e Thornton for a touchdown that set up the game-winning two-point try, before running it in himself to end the scrimmage.