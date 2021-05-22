Two-Vehicle Crash in Town of Poland Lands Two in Hospital
Two people were transported to area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in the Town of Poland. State Police in Jamestown tell WDOE News that a minivan traveling on Mud Creek Road ran a stop sign at the intersection of Route 62 shortly after 7:30 PM, when it got hit by a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver of the minivan, 28-year-old Ashley Higgs of Jamestown, was flown by Stat MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, while her 11-year-old son was transported by ambulance to UPMC Chautauqua. Higgs was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign. Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck, 20-year-old Nolan Brink of Jamestown, was uninjured. Firefighters from Kennedy, Kiantone, Ellington and Frewsburg also responded to the scene, along with Alstar Ambulance, Carroll Town Police, and Emergency Services. The crash shut down a portion of Route 62 between Miller Valley Road and Hartson Road for almost one hour.chautauquatoday.com