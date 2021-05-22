newsbreak-logo
Two-Vehicle Crash in Town of Poland Lands Two in Hospital

chautauquatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were transported to area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in the Town of Poland. State Police in Jamestown tell WDOE News that a minivan traveling on Mud Creek Road ran a stop sign at the intersection of Route 62 shortly after 7:30 PM, when it got hit by a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver of the minivan, 28-year-old Ashley Higgs of Jamestown, was flown by Stat MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, while her 11-year-old son was transported by ambulance to UPMC Chautauqua. Higgs was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign. Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck, 20-year-old Nolan Brink of Jamestown, was uninjured. Firefighters from Kennedy, Kiantone, Ellington and Frewsburg also responded to the scene, along with Alstar Ambulance, Carroll Town Police, and Emergency Services. The crash shut down a portion of Route 62 between Miller Valley Road and Hartson Road for almost one hour.

chautauquatoday.com
Related
Mayville, NYchautauquatoday.com

Dewittville man charged after suspicious situation in Mayville

A suspicious situation at the intersection of Routes 394 and 430 in the village of Mayville resulted in a DWI arrest Monday morning, shortly before noon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call and after an investigation, charged 62-year-old William Thomas of Dewittville with DWI, DWI per se and parking on pavement. Thomas will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Area Police Reports

≤KENNEDY — Troopers out of Jamestown charged Robert Blakey, 23, of Jamestown, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 on Saturday for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest. Blakey provided a blood sample at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown and was then transported to Jamestown for processing. Blakey was issued tickets and is to be in the town of Poland Court next month.
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Jamestown, NYwesb.com

Jamestown Man Charged With DWAI

A Jamestown man was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs in Kennedy Saturday. New York State Police charged 23-year-old Robert Blakey with DWAI by Drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 in Kennedy for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest.
Falconer, NYchautauquatoday.com

Troopers Charge Falconer Man After Report of Vehicle in Ditch

A Falconer man who has been arrested multiple times in recent weeks for impaired driving was nabbed again on Wednesday. State Police in Jamestown charged 29-year-old Blaydon Niles with driving while ability impaired by drugs after responding to Hartson Road in the Town of Poland for a report of a Ford F-250 truck stuck in a ditch. On arrival, troopers saw Niles trying to remove the truck with his four-wheeler. Niles allegedly exhibited signs of drug impairment and was subsequently taken into custody. He was then transported to the State Police Jamestown barracks, where he provided a urine sample but refused to be evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. Niles was issued tickets and released, and is scheduled to appear in Poland Town Court in June.
Jamestown, NYchautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Jailed for Burglary on Falconer Street

Jamestown Police arrested a 27-year-old city man following a reported burglary in progress last Sunday. Officers responded to an address on Falconer Street, where the homeowner told police that he heard someone upstairs and called 911 for help. During the investigation, police learned that Cody DiDomenico allegedly broke into the residence and stole a cell phone and other property belonging to the victim. DiDomenico was located by officers a short distance away as he was trying to enter another residence. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on one count of 2nd-degree burglary, two counts of petit larceny, and one count of trespassing. DiDomenico is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail on $40,000 bail.
Cassadaga, NYchautauquatoday.com

Troopers Charge Cassadaga Man with DWAI-Drugs in Town of Gerry

A Cassadaga man was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs following a traffic stop late Thursday morning in the Town of Gerry. State Police in Jamestown pulled over a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Christopher Wilcox for a traffic violation on Route 60 just before 11:15 AM. Wilcox was taken into custody after allegedly failing several field sobriety tests. Wilcox was evaluated a State Police Drug Recognition Expert, who determined that he was under the influence of narcotics. After troopers secured a urine sample from Wilcox, he was released with tickets to appear in Gerry Town Court in June.
Fredonia, NYchautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Office Appears in Downtown Fredonia for National Police Week

Members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and its K-9 unit made a stop in downtown Fredonia on Friday in celebration of National Police Week. Deputies appeared at Lady of the Lake and A Spot and a Spell on West Main Street to give away free coffee and Thin Blue Line flags for residents to show support for the men, women, and K-9s that keep the county safe. Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek and Lady of the Lake Owner Patti Valentine were also on hand.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Allotted 15 Spots for NYS Sheriff's Summer Camp

The New York State Sheriff's Summer Camp will be taking place this summer in the Finger Lakes region. The camp, located on Keuka Lake, is for boys and girls ages 9-12 who, because of economic reasons, would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or enjoy a summer vacation. Transportation to and from the camp will be provided along with meals. Each county sheriff in the state has been given a predetermined number of camper slots. Sheriff's offices use a variety of methods to identify deserving children to attend, with the primary criteria being economically challenged children and children who can benefit with the positive interaction with deputy sheriffs. Chautauqua County is scheduled for the week of July 11-17 and has been allotted 15 spots -- eight boys and seven girls. While summer camps are allowed to operate in New York State, it is not known at this time what COVID-19 precautions will be in place. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 1st. If you have questions or would like to submit an application, contact Sheriff Jim Quattrone's office at 753-4235 before May 27th.
Jamestown, NYPost-Journal

Police Officers Recognized In Downtown Ceremony

Those who walk the “Thin Blue Line” were honored during a special ceremony in downtown Jamestown Friday. The city held a Peace Officers Memorial ceremony to recognize National Police Week, May 9 through May 15, and Peace Officers Memorial Day, May 15. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist started the ceremony by...
Sinclairville, NYchautauquatoday.com

Sinclairville woman charged with DWAI after suspicious vehicle report

A Sinclairville woman has been charged with driving while ability impaired by the combination of drugs after a report of a suspicious vehicle on Route 60 in the town of Pomfret. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the report Wednesday morning around 7:45 am. After an investigation into the incident, deputies arrested 30-year-old Shaina Love. She is to due to appear in Pomfet Town Court at a later date.
Jamestown, NYObserver

Area police

Federal grand jury indicts Jamestown man on meth charges. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging 28-year-old Jun N. Martinez of Jamestown with narcotics conspiracy, possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a premises for drug use and distribution, and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine on premises where an individual under 18 was present and resided.
Ripley, NYchautauquatoday.com

Ripley man charged with criminal contempt and intimidating a witness

An investigation conducted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the County District Attorneys Office has led a Ripley man being charged with criminal contempt in the 1st degree and intimidating a witness in the 3rd degree. Investigators say that 21-year-old Isiah Fuentes allegedly violated a valid order of protection by contacting a victim in the case by electronic means and making threats against her. Fuentes was arrested and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was remanded to the jail without bail.
Ripley, NYchautauquatoday.com

Ripley man charged with DWAI, fugitive from justice

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies located a Ripley man who was wanted by Pennsylvania authorities as a fugitive from justice. Deputies pulled over 29-year-old Jordan Pound who was operating an unregistered ATV on Route 430 in the town of Chautauqua around 9 pm Thursday evening. Besides the fugitive from justice charge, Pound was also charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an ATV on roadway. After processing, Pound was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail where he is currently being held as a fugitive from justice.
Jamestown, NYerienewsnow.com

Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony Held in Jamestown, N.Y.

A ceremony in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day took place in Jamestown, New York on Friday. A crowd of first responders and community members gathered for the remembrance ceremony at Jamestown City Hall. The day, which falls annually on May 15, pays tribute to the local, state and federal...
Jamestown, NYwnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Indicted In Drug Case Alongside His Girlfriend

JAMESTOWN – A 28-year-old man has been indicted for allegedly selling methamphetamine with his girlfriend in the Jamestown area last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jun Martinez is charged with narcotics conspiracy, possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a premises for drug use and distribution, and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine on premises where an individual under 18 was present and resided.
Frewsburg, NYPost-Journal

Serious Injuries Lead To Assault Charge In Frewsburg

A call to a residence in Frewsburg for an injured individual late Wednesday led to charges for a county woman. Around 11:23 p.m., Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist the Kennedy Fire Department. Upon arrival and after an investigation it was found that Sharon J. Torrey, 40, of West Main Street, had struck another person with a sharp object causing serious physical injury. This incident occurred while a child was present in the home.