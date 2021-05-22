newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Despite All Bad News, Amir Hossein Nouri Sing for Hope in Iran

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmir Hossein Nouri is a rising start in music industry of Iran, a singer with a very pleasant and powerful voice who has been working for several years of his artistic life only for children with special diseases, children with physical disabilities and children of labour and has been published since 2020.

newsbrig.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayhan Kalhor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Music Of Iran#Lyrics#Iranian#Persian#Singing#Love#Friendship#Uplifting Meanings#White Dream#Modern Music#Artists#Music Industry#Labour#Special Diseases#English#Borders#Style#Singles#Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
India
News Break
Music
Related
Hair Carethechronicle-online.com

ROBINET: Pandemic not all bad news

I don’t know about you, but the longer this pandemic stretches on, the further removed I find myself becoming from life pre-COVID 19 (PC19). Even though it’s just been a year, plus 10 weeks by my unscientific count, it seems like a lifetime ago that we were able to go about our lives unencumbered by masks, the concept of social distancing and worries about the virus itself.
Worldwcn247.com

Iran talks resume amid growing hopes of a resolution

VIENNA (AP) — World powers were meeting in Vienna for new round of high-level talks on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran amid growing hopes that an agreement might soon be within reach. Senior diplomats from Russia, China, Germany, France and Britain were sitting down with representatives from Iran to go over the latest proposals from expert groups working on how to resolve the major outstanding issues on how to return the U.S. into the landmark agreement, which then President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of unilaterally in 2018. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday that there had been “concrete results” that gave him hope for a resolution soon.
EconomyForeign Policy

Bad News Bearers

The drumbeat of writing from journalism institutions, press freedom monitors, and academia about the sorry state of the news business is a familiar rhythm by now. Sometime in the last decade of the 20th century—roughly when the internet began “democratizing” the publishing industry—the news business model hit the skids, and the downhill slide has only seemed to gather speed.
Lifestylemajorcadailybulletin.com

Bad news for tourists & football fans heading for Portugal

Tourist bookings soared after Portugal was included on the UK’s ‘Green’ list, but Lisbon has just extended its ‘State of Calamity’ until May 30, putting hundreds of holidays in doubt, according to Sky News. Non-residents of Portugal can only enter the country if their travel is essential. They will also...
Worldwashdiplomat.com

UK’s Peter Westmacott hopes Biden will prioritize Iran nuclear accord

Preventing Iran from building a nuclear bomb for generations while stopping missile tests and Iranian support for terrorist groups is an admirable goal—though not necessarily a realistic one. That’s the view of Sir Peter Westmacott, who began his diplomatic career in Tehran in the late 1970s and ended it 40...
WorldUS News and World Report

Iran Nuclear Talks Show Increasing Hopes of a Resolution

VIENNA (AP) — World powers met Wednesday for a new round of high-level talks on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran amid growing hopes that an agreement might soon be within reach. Enrique Mora, the European Union official who chaired the talks between Russia, China,...
Middle EastPosted by
IBTimes

Ultra-conservatives Dominate Iran Presidential Hopefuls

Iran on Tuesday approved seven hopefuls to run in next month's presidential poll, a list dominated by ultraconservatives as key establishment figure Ali Larijani was disqualified in a shock move. That could clear the way for a strong run by ultraconservative judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi in the June 18 poll,...
Presidential ElectionMetro International

Iran approves hardliner for presidential polls, bars several hopefuls

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran’s election watchdog has approved the candidacy of hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi in next month’s presidential election, state TV said on Tuesday, while disqualifying some of his main rivals including former parliament speaker Ali Larijani. The move is likely to boost the prospects of Raisi, a close...
Energy IndustryArab Times

Bad news for oil sector … Iran is coming

OIL prices will soon start weakening, and OPEC-Plus will have to make necessary adjustments in consideration of the lifting of US sanctions on the Iranian oil exports. Importing Asian countries and international banks must be ready to receive proceeds from consumers. The oil markets must be prepared to take additional oils from Iran, which could add another two million barrels per day within the next six months.
Minoritiesshepherdgazette.com

Sasha Johnson: BLM activist Sasha Johnson shot by males getting into get together, London police say, as supporters demand accountability

The 27-year-old mother of three has been in critical condition in hospital since she was shot in the head at a house party in south London on Sunday. “Around 3 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, a group of four black males dressed in dark colored clothing entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm,” London’s Metropolitan police Commander Alison Heydari said in a statement Tuesday.
MinoritiesPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Creeping, Dangerous Black Supremacy Movement Quickly Engulfing This Nation

BOCA RATON, FL – Lori Lightfoot, the (female) Mayor of Chicago, is a throwback to the out-and out racist white mayors of Atlanta, Richmond and other Dixie Belt cities during the Jim Crow era. They are chuckling in their graves. Reason is Ms. Lightfoot is black and she is competing with them in the bigotry arena with her recent outpouring of hate against white reporters. If you rely on the New York Times, CNN, or MSNBC, you’re probably unaware that she will furthermore, grant one-on-one interviews only to “black and brown” journalists. That means, white reporters will be given the heave-ho out of City Hall. During her first two years in office she has had some judgment and leadership problems that the press has covered, as is within the realm of their responsibilities. For instance, she was caught with her hair down when she broke her own rules and had a beauty parlor open up exclusively for her during the Covid epidemic when all such businesses were ordered closed…by her. And the exploding, record breaking murder and crime rates within the Windy City this year, during her administration, have to be covered up at all costs. White reporters, we must assume, by asking the right questions regarding these issues, must be threatening to her. And she expects and will surely get special treatment from compliant and “understanding” reporters of color. Lightfoot will heretofore, judge journalists by the color of their skin. Perhaps a “Skin Color Meter” will be installed at the entrance to City Hall. Strange then, that she saw fit to marry a perfectly white woman as her wife. Bigotry must end at the bedroom door. Go figure!