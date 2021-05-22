Post experts pick both series

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is officially in the books. All 30 teams played their final game on Sunday, and the stacked slate gave us some of the most exciting moments of the season. Stephen Curry clinched his second scoring title in defeating the Memphis Grizzlies, the Boston Celtics pushed the New York Knicks to the absolute brink as they attempted to clinch home-court advantage in the first round for the first time since 2013, and the first full play-in bracket in NBA history was solidified. With seeds now locked, here is how the bracket looks in each conference as we head into the postseason.