newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Post experts pick both series

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Post’s NBA experts make their predictions on the Knicks’ and Nets’ first-round playoff series which begin this weekend:. Marc Berman: The playoffs might turn into the great equalizer with Hawks at full strength and Atlanta point guard Trae Young ready to make his mark in his first postseason. Defense wins regular-season titles, but 3-point shooting has become too omnipresent. I still don’t trust RJ Barrett to be second scoring dynamo next to Julius Randle for seven games. HAWKS in 6.

newsbrig.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Trae Young
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Series#Nba Defense#Celtics#The Knicks#Hawks#Post#The Big 3#Boston#Predictions#Regular Season Titles#Atlanta#3 Point Shooting#Heck#Point Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

NBA regular-season finale: Lakers and Warriors to meet in play-in tournament; Nets clinch No. 2 seed in East

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is officially in the books. All 30 teams played their final game on Sunday, and the stacked slate gave us some of the most exciting moments of the season. Stephen Curry clinched his second scoring title in defeating the Memphis Grizzlies, the Boston Celtics pushed the New York Knicks to the absolute brink as they attempted to clinch home-court advantage in the first round for the first time since 2013, and the first full play-in bracket in NBA history was solidified. With seeds now locked, here is how the bracket looks in each conference as we head into the postseason.
NBANJ.com

Knicks vs Lakers Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers

Over -110Knicks(+4.5) -110+162. Betting on Knicks vs Lakers? Take advantage of these brilliant new customer offers. Knicks winning margin at 1-5 points @ +140 with BetMGM. Julius Randle at over 25.5 points @ -120 with BetMGM. LeBron James at over 35.5 points plus assists @ +100 with BetMGM. Going streakin'
NBAYardbarker

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAbostonnews.net

Slumping Celtics host hot Wizards in play-in game

The Boston Celtics ended the regular season in a deep slump, while the Washington Wizards soared to the finish line. Their paths will converge Tuesday night when the Celtics host the Wizards in the play-in round. The winner will land the No. 7 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs, while the loser will get another attempt to play their way in on Thursday night.
NBAnumberfire.com

Evan Fournier (knee) off Celtics' injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Evan Fournier (knee) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Fournier, as well as most of the Celtics' top available players, sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but appears to be on track to suit up for tomorrow's contest against the Wizards.
NBANBC Washington

Wizards-Celtics Postseason Rematch Brings Back Memories of Rivalry

Wizards-Celtics rematch brings back rivalry originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Isaiah Thomas signed with the Wizards one year too early. He's now out of the picture and so are John Wall, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kelly Olynyk and Jae Crowder; all key figures of the infamous rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics back in 2016-17. But now that the teams are set to collide once again in the postseason, four years after they went the distance in a second-round series, there is certainly some added intrigue entering Tuesday night (pregame coverage starts at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington).
NBAWMUR.com

Kevin Garnett, NBA champion with Celtics, enshrined in Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Boston Celtics fan favorite and NBA champion Kevin Garnett is now enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Garnett took part in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday. Other members of the class include the late...
NBANBC Sports

Ainge shares fitting shout-out for new Celtics in Hall of Fame

The Boston Celtics were well-represented in Springfield this weekend. The 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class was revealed Sunday and includes forward Paul Pierce, NBA icon Bill Russell (as a coach) and NBC Sports Boston play-by-play man Mike Gorman, who received the 2021 Curt Gowdy Award for excellence in broadcasting.
NBAaudacy.com

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett played more minutes than anyone else in NBA in 2020-21 season

The NBA implemented a policy in an attempt to restrict the ever so popular strategy of load management throughout the league, and it lessened how often healthy players could rest, to a degree. Still, if you were a fan of the 76ers, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks or the other preconceived top dogs around the league, there were certainly some games where you'd watch one or both teams scratch a player or two — under various designations — in an attempt to give them a day off. Intertwined with real injuries and with the COVID-19 pandemic, you likely saw quite a few absences.
NBAWashington Times

Beal, Westbrook lead underdog Wizards against Celtics

When the Wizards were rolling in April, Charles Barkley made a declaration: Washington would win the play-in tournament. And not just that, but the Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” analyst said “none of those teams” in the Eastern Conference should want to see the Wizards in the playoffs.
NBAnumberfire.com

Kemba Walker (neck) not on Monday injury report for Celtics

The Boston Celtics did not list Kemba Walker (neck) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Walker hasn't suited up in a week, but appears to be ready to play for tomorrow's play-in game against the Wizards. Walker has a $7,900 salary on FanDuel and has...
NBAcbslocal.com

Bradley Beal Says He Won’t Be At 100 Percent For Play-In Game Vs. Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — With a play-in game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics will be hosting one of the hottest teams in the NBA with one of the most talented scorers in the league in Bradley Beal. It figures to be a tough matchup for a Boston team that had a knack for letting opposing stars go off on scoring sprees during the regular season.
NBAfantraxhq.com

Fantasy Basketball Review: Top Overachievers and Busts

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. As we look back on this crazy regular season, there were certainly more oddities than usual. Between injuries, frequent rest days, and COVID-19 protocols, it was anyone’s guess as to who would actually suit up for each game. Meanwhile, there were some major overachievers and underperformers throughout the league. The Knicks and Jazz shocked the league this year, claiming the 4th seed in the east and top seed in the west, respectively, as they head into the postseason. On the other hand, the Raptors and Lakers had a regular season to forget, with the defending champs falling down to the play-in matchups, while the Raptors fell out of the playoff race entirely.