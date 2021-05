WARNING: There might be some spoilers ahead for Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil loves its stalker enemies. From Mr. X to Nemesis, from Jack Baker to Marguerite Baker, on a number of occasions the franchise has seen its protagonists coming up against formidable, nearly insurmountable foes that dynamically stalk you through games or sections of games as they seek to hunt you down. Some have had a more lasting impact on players than others, in fact, and the one that’s had the biggest impact of them all is, without a doubt, the fedora-wearing, trench coat-clad Mr. X.