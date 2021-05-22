Pomposello, impresario for a cabaret swan song, dead at 85
Arthur Pomposello, host of the Oak Room, the cabaret supper club in New York City’s Algonquin Hotel, practiced the arts of theatricality and discretion. A dark-haired former model in a tuxedo, he parted a red curtain to allow guests inside. He glided onstage and introduced Andrea Marcovicci, for decades the Oak Room’s main attraction, as “our songbird.” He gossiped with journalists about what he called “my cabaret,” and in return the papers gave him labels such as “a loquacious fixture.”www.avpress.com