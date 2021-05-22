Pomposello, impresario for a cabaret swan song, dead at 85

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines. America Ferrera Will Narrate the Audiobook of In the Heights: Finding Home. Emmy Award winner America Ferrera will join authors Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, and Jeremy McCarter in narrating the upcoming audiobook for In the Heights: Finding Home, the inside story of the making of the hit musical. The audiobook is due out from Penguin Random House Audio along with the Random House hardcover and ebook on June 15. The star announced the news on her own Instagram, noting that she's "die-hard fan of In the Heights" and saw it three times on Broadway. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated screen adaptation premieres a few days prior to the book dropping, on June 11.