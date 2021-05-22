Poetry: The Way Archimedes Proved Ideas

I was shocked to discover, when I sat down to write this piece, that I have read 16 poetry collections so far in 2021. Sixteen! After thinking for almost ten minutes, I could remember 11 of them, but I had to dig into my reading spreadsheet to remind myself of the other five. This isn’t because these books weren’t memorable or moving. In fact, I gave 12 of those collections four stars, and one even got five stars (I rarely give books five stars). I three-stared the reaming three, which means I enjoyed them quite a bit, even though I did not love them.
This workshop will examine all aspects of when and whether a poem is “telling the truth.” What is “truth” in a poem? Is it sticking to the story of what happened? An emotional truth? A spiritual truth? All of the above? None of the above? How do we know when our poems are telling the truth?
Tracy K. Smith, former poet Laureate, has a wonderful way with strange and haunting images, that still manage to tell a resonant story. I think of the old story she tells here – how future generations must contend with the grand absence that comes with the passing of time. Yet,...
Merrill created the central mastermind metaphor of 18 W.11 St. by means of the sep-con articulation creative process. The creative sep-con articulation process consists of actively conceiving separation and connection concomitantly. Inspiration in poetry involves conceiving and using specific types of creative cognition. James Merrill, 1926-1995 was an outstanding and...
Early warning system for mosquito bites. had ten minutes to put on repellant—or else. to Off spray and now anything laced with deet. well outside your body-odor dissipation zone. My friend Raoul romanced Woodsman’s. one teen summer, which may be why after. med school he would specialize in infectious. diseases...
Only after I finished did I realize how much I needed to read it and share a few lines with others in the Certified B Corporation community. I don’t remember when or where I bought the book, but as I reread it I understood why:. To begin. The woods. The...
The plays and poems of William Shakespeare are broadly popular in Russia, not because so many Russians read English, but because of brilliant translations by Boris Pasternak (1890–1960), author of “Doctor Zhivago” and winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature. Reciprocally, Pasternak’s Zhivago novel has been well-served in English with two excellent translations and a quite fabulous motion picture. (Ah, Julie Christie!)
Even at its best, the poetic mainstream we call the lyric tradition can run the risk of appearing po-faced. So it’s a joy to come across a mistress of the art taking rumbustious pleasure in revisiting the matter of poetry itself. Anne Carson’s new version of Euripides’ The Trojan Women (Bloodaxe), with artist and cartoonist Rosanna Bruno, is resolutely subtitled A Comic; and a graphic novel is exactly what it is.
April was National Poetry Month, but don't worry if you missed it. You didn't miss much. Poetry has gone from great efforts composed of skill and training to mundane prose dressed up in staggered lines on a page and spoken in a portentous voice. Compare Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr.'s classic...
This year’s mistress of fire. leaving fire behind, finding my peace. (halfway is as far as they go) Gesene Oak is a longtime member of Society of Great River Poets. Her poems this month are about Langwood Education Center where SGRP has hosted Creative Writing Camps for Adults for nearly twenty years. This year’s camp is June 11-13. The goal of the camp is to enhance your creative spirit, no experience necessary. If interested, please contact SGRP at greatriverpoets@gmail.com for more information.
Hello Poets, lovers of poetry, and those stopping by for a quick glance!. We are in May, my birthday month (Happy birthday James!), and when all the flowers begin to show their colors, waking up from their naps for their time in the sun. May is also Mental Health Awareness Month, and to quote Marshawn Lynch, ” …take care y’all mentals”! He also mentioned taking care of your chickens, but that’s for another column.
One of my favorite magazines is the creativity-based Uppercase. This quarterly publication offers a look at various artists, art forms, and design across the world, and it’s packed with colors and shapes that make it not just fabulous to read, but inspiring to simply page through. Each issue contains an...
You might say that we are living in a new golden age of poetry: When a 22-year-old artist becomes the first poet ever to perform for the Super Bowl following the recitation of an inaugural poem that lit up social media and the national imagination… well, that tells you something about where we are. It’s a time when we are flooded with complex emotions and seeking meaning and understanding — and poetry is an ideal medium to explore and inspire all of it. All recent releases with resonant, contemporary themes, these are the 20 of the best poetry books to read in 2021.
The poetry club meets on the front lawn every Tuesday, allowing for critiques and support towards members’ personal poems. The members are given a different prompt each week and roughly thirty minutes to write a poem based on it, which they will then share out. However, many members deem it more beneficial to share a piece they have been working on prior to that day’s meeting. After reading their poem, other members share their thoughts and criticisms.
The Sturgis Library is hosting Voices of Poetry, an online reading event with Mary Buchinger, Eileen Cleary, Jeannette de Beauvoir and Richard Hoffman, on Wednesday, May 26, at 6 PM. The event will take place over Zoom and is free and open to all. Registration is via e-mail at sturgisreference@comcast.net.
“I strive to write poetry without the capital ‘p,’ and the goal is to change the stigma around poetry being tacky, depressing, or grossly romantic,” said fourth-year Keylee Long. Meet Keylee Long! She is finishing up her English major with an emphasis in Creative Writing. Long writes poetry and short...
Holiest of nights. Rejoice as salvation rings! Virgin weeping for one’s temple of completion. Infant’s restoration, a child’s rendition of hope. Hope is alive. For time wills its ringing throughout the lands. Nations will feel its breeze. The deepening of his vocals trembles the Earth. Trembling through the air. An ancient trembling. Arise!
For today's prompt, write an activity poem. Pick an activity and incorporate it in your poem somehow. For instance, you might include the words "running" or "scrapping" in your title. Or you might show the act of eating or napping in the poem itself. Maybe make the activity a metaphor for something else. Have fun with it.
The Kokoro Center for Music and the Performing Arts in Hackensack hosts a Zoom poetry reading Saturday from 7-8 p.m. Sue Ready of Hackensack and Evan J from Sioux Lookout, Ontario, are the featured poets. Both Ready and J will be sharing poetry and discussing their work with the audience in a Q&A format. The evening will also include Kokoro poetry group members Greg Webb, Stephen Erickson, Sara Chaffee-Bates and Sabbastian Wilson-Webb. Grace Steward will be the emcee.